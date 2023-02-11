Celebrating Valentineâ€™s Day with a language of love

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with a language of love

Here we are at the season of love! It’s that time of the year again where seeing women carrying red flowers or if not, big red balloons that go with an “I love you” sign are just a normal sight.

You know it’s Valentine’s season when the “single” ones realize they don’t have a partner to celebrate with, while couples are too busy looking for what gift to buy and where could they go out for a valentine’s date.

According to American author and counselor Gary Chapman, there are five languages of love; words of affirmation, quality time, physical touch, acts of service, and receiving gifts. These love languages were said to be the ways on how people in relationships express their love. Which one is your love language? Mine is acts of service. This Valentine’s Day, I made a list of things you can do that best suit your partner’s love language!

Words of affirmation

Express your affection and point out your partner’s lovable traits as you have a conversation over an “unlimited” serving of samgyeopsal that goes best with a bottle of soju to add to the fun and truthfulness of your words! Be full together with good food and sweet words on Valentine’s Day on Samgyup sa Bahay branches. You can check out their website www.samgyupsabahay.com

Quality time

Dedicate your whole day and time for your partner by having a “staycation” at Discovery Suites Ortigas. Put down your phones, leave your work for a while, and focus on your time together! Level up your date during Valentine’s Day by eating at their fine dining restaurants and staying for a night or two in their hotel! Remember that it’s also okay to treat yourselves especially in this love month! That’s how you can spend a memorable quality time together. Free your schedules and book your stay at www.discoverysuites.com.

Discovery Suites Ortigas has always been one of our family’s favorite places, Valentine’s Day or not.

Physical touch

Let’s get physical this Valentine’s Day! If your partner’s love language falls on physical touch, he/she feels loved by just holding his/her hand, hugging him/her frequently, and sometimes taking things into a more intimate level (You know, what I mean, it’s sexy time!).

Jellytime products are the best instruments for exploring something new and steamy with your partner. Jellytime is owned by sisters Isabelle and Ava Daza, it is an online store selling pleasure toys.

But you’ll be more interested to know that Jellytime is more than that. Their brand advocates the safe use of sex toys and sex as something that should be normally discussed, without considering it a taboo.

Fortunately, I got to interview the Daza sisters and their mom, Miss Universe 1969 Ms. Gloria Diaz for my Pamilya Talk episode. (Watch out for it on my YouTube & Facebook accounts!). And, hey! It’s about time we get comfortable discussing sex more openly. You can check out Jellytime products on their website www.itsjellytime.com.

Try something steamy this Valentine’s season by using Jellytime products.

Acts of service

Sometimes in a relationship, it’s the small things that matter. Why don’t you go to a shopping mall that has got it all for Valentine’s day. Volunteer to do errands for her, offer to treat her with something that she needs or wants to buy, or take a photo of her on a mall’s Valentine’s photo spots. All these you can do in a one-stop shopping mall!

You can also take her to the Quezon City Memorial Circle with its first grand display of love lights which is free for all parkgoers. Prepare a “date plan” for him/her by going through the park’s all-day activities --- from enjoying the beauty of their different gardens, to packing your sports attire together for a run at the park’s fitness trail, to buying food for the two of you, and bringing home a plant from the many stalls in the park as your Valentine’s day date souvenir.

Receiving gifts

Receiving gifts as a love language is about knowing that you or your partner spent time to think about what gift to buy. You can never go wrong with a bouquet of flowers because receiving flowers as an expression of affection and love just never gets old. The natural beauty of flowers is soothing for people especially to women! It lowers stress and anxiety, and most importantly, it generates happiness.

Just as the month began, I already received a bouquet from flowerstore.ph and you can have yours too! They have a special offer right now until Valentine’s Day. Just use the code KAPAMILYA when you order your flowers to get a P100 OFF on your item. Proceeds will go to ABS-CBN Foundation.

Big thanks to flowerstore.ph and ABS-CBN Foundation for giving a much more meaningful Valentine's celebration to everyone.

If you want your gift to be more interesting, fruit bouquet is also a thing today! I find this gift so adorable and practical! Not only does it look elegant, but it’s also healthy! Fruit bouquets are available on “Fruiquet” and you can visit them at Katipunan Avenue Extension, or you can order from their website www.fruiquet.com. They have ready-made special arrangements offered for this Valentine’s season!

Make your gift more interesting by sending a fruit bouquet to your partner.

Remember that Valentine’s Day is a season where love is dominantly celebrated. It’s a good time to remember with your partner that you have each other’s back no matter what the season may be. Receiving gifts and spending dates together in this special day are just a bonus that’ll help your relationship grow stronger and happier.

Whatever one’s love language is and no matter what type of gift or activity you have as partners, know that love is the purest and truest gift you can give. Happy Valentine’s Day, KasamBuhay!

----



