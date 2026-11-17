Singapore PM goes viral with Filipino song for ASEAN Summit arrival

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrives ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on November 14, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong knows what's up.

The head of Singapore's government landed in the Philippines last November 14, Saturday, for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, but the following day caught the attention of Filipinos upon posting his arrival video on social media.

Wong used Filipino hip-hop track "Dito Ang Tingin" by Grizzy Bub for his video showing local dancers welcoming delegates and his arrival proper.

"Just arrived in Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit! In a changing world, ASEAN must stay united and work more closely together," said Wong. "We will discuss ways to deepen economic integration and create new opportunities for our people."

The Singapore leader also shared he would meet leaders from the region's key partners for discussions on regional developments and new collaboration opportunities.

It's not the first time Wong has used Filipino songs for his videos. In the past, he's attached BINI's "Pantropiko" and Maki's "Dilaw" to past clips.

Hanah Lee Tabios, an employee from the Department of Tourism, then shared on Facebook that she had played a part in the viral video as Wong's communications team has no editorial member.

Tabios' office mounted the Media Familiarization tour for Wong's team, where she recounted her connections with Singapore, and they asked for "a music recommendation that would make even Filipinos working abroad closer to home."

"I felt so proud answering the question because I am a music lover, particularly OPM. It's like giving a personal playlist for diplomacy purposes. After all, we are widely known as really hospitable people," said Tabios.

She expressed joy over the reception to the "simple yet clever unplanned collab" with Wong's office, which felt like validation for anyone working in communications.

"Yaaay. Music unites us all. I received a 'Thank you' message from them. This doesn't happen every day to suggest a song for a world leader," Tabios ended.

Grizzy Bub's "Dito Ang Tingin" has been used as companion track for trending videos by local celebrities such as SB19 members Josh and Stell, Alden Richards, Dennis Trillo, Vhong Navarro, Darren Espanto, Anne Curtis and her sister Jasmine.

The ASEAN Summit runs until November 17, Tuesday, and upon its conclusion, the Philippines will hand over chairship to Singapore, with related events still taking place the next day.

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