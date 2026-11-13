Omoda, Jaecoo showcase four electrified SUVs at Auto Focus 2026, highlight international success

With no. 1 electric vehicle rankings in Thailand and Indonesia, nearly 100,000 global sales from January to September of this year, and a locally recorded 539.2-km estimated total range during an AAP-observed test, the Jaecoo J5 EV highlights the brand's growing presence in the global electrified vehicle market.

MANILA, Philippines — Omoda and Jaecoo Philippines is bringing its expanding electrified SUV lineup to the Auto Focus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival 2026, happening until November 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

The event will give Filipino motorists an opportunity to explore the brand's latest mobility innovations and experience its vehicles through actual test drives.

Visitors can experience the brand’s electrified lineup through test drives of four models: the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, Jaecoo EJ6, Jaecoo J5 EV, and Jaecoo J5 HEV. The selection showcases different approaches to modern mobility, from plug-in hybrid technology to fully electric and hybrid powertrains.

Jaecoo J5 EV: Impressive range meets electric performance

One of the highlights of Jaecoo's participation is the Jaecoo J5 EV's impressive performance in its official range test, witnessed by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP).

During the test, the all-electric SUV covered an actual driving distance of 432.2 kilometers, with an estimated remaining range of 107 kilometers displayed on its onboard system.

Combining these figures, the Jaecoo J5 EV achieved an estimated total range of 539.2 kilometers on a single charge, exceeding its declared 461-kilometer NEDC range by 78.2 kilometers, or approximately 17%. This result highlights the vehicle's potential driving range and provides motorists with an additional reference when considering the transition to electric mobility.

Powered by a 58.9 kWh battery, the Jaecoo J5 EV delivers up to 208 horsepower, combining responsive electric performance with everyday practicality.

Beyond its driving range, the J5 EV is equipped with 19 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and six airbags. It also features a 540-Degree HD Panoramic View Monitor, providing enhanced visibility around the vehicle and assisting drivers when reversing and maneuvering in tight spaces.

Designed for outdoor adventures and camping getaways, the Jaecoo J5 EV brings added convenience through its 3.3 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which allows owners to use the vehicle as a mobile power source for compatible appliances and outdoor equipment.

Whether powering portable cooking appliances, lighting, fans, or other camping essentials, the V2L function helps make outdoor experiences more comfortable and convenient. It allows owners to enjoy greater flexibility when exploring destinations beyond the city.

The Jaecoo J5 EV also embraces pet-friendly mobility through its dedicated One-Touch Pet Mode, which helps maintain cabin climate control while the vehicle is parked, keeping the interior at a more comfortable temperature for pets.

This feature adds convenience for pet owners during brief stops, while the thoughtfully designed cabin provides a welcoming space for everyday journeys.

Its 35-liter washable front trunk offers additional storage for pet essentials, camping gear, and other outdoor necessities, making the all-electric SUV a versatile companion for families, pet owners, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Jaecoo J5 EV: A proven success in international markets

The Jaecoo J5 EV has established strong market leadership across Southeast Asia.

In Thailand, it maintained its position as the No. 1 electric vehicle in registrations for six consecutive months, from November 2025 to April 2026, while ranking No. 1 in the country's B-segment all-electric SUV market in the first half of 2026, with 11,263 registrations.

In Indonesia, it emerged as the best-selling electric vehicle in the first half of 2026, recording 16,990 units in cumulative wholesale sales from January to June.

Its international success is further reflected in its global sales performance. In September 2026, the JAECOO 5 recorded 22,148 units in global monthly sales, bringing its cumulative sales from January to September close to 100,000 units.

These achievements demonstrate the model's strong consumer acceptance, growing market demand, and proven competitiveness across international markets.

From Wuhu to the world

Although the Omoda and Jaecoo International User Summit in Wuhu, China, concluded on October 24, the brand's journey toward the future of mobility continues.

Held under the theme "Drive to the Next Vibe," the summit brought together global users, automotive media representatives, and brand partners for a showcase of the company's latest innovations, technologies, and future mobility vision.

Among the event's highlights were showcases of the brand's latest models, demonstrations of advanced Super Hybrid technology, and intelligent vehicle experiences.

The summit also provided a platform for global users to share their experiences, connect with the brand, and explore how innovation can create more meaningful automotive experiences.

Building on the momentum of this international gathering, Omoda and Jaecoo Philippines continues to bring its global vision closer to Filipino motorists.

Through its participation in the Auto Focus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival 2026, the brand invites local customers to experience its electrified vehicle lineup and discover the technologies shaping the future of mobility.

Exclusive Auto Focus 2026 offers and ownership benefits

Adding more value to the Auto Focus experience, Omodoa and Jaecoo Philippines is offering exclusive discounts and ownership benefits to customers who purchase or reserve their preferred models during the event.

Customers can enjoy P20,000 off the Jaecoo J5 EV and P10,000 off the Jaecoo EJ6 and JAECOO J5 HEV, along with P5,000 worth of gift certificates for reservations.

Customers can also enjoy additional ownership benefits designed to provide greater convenience, confidence, and peace of mind:

Vehicle Warranty: Up to 7 years or 200,000 kilometers.

Battery Warranty: Up to 8 years or 160,000 kilometers.

Hassle-Free Battery Replacement: Free battery replacement if the battery's State of Health (SOH) falls below 70% within the applicable warranty period.

Free Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS): One year of complimentary PMS.

Journey Care: One year of free roadside assistance.

Free Carlinko Subscription: 36 months of complimentary subscription.

Free Genuine Wall Charger: Complimentary 7 kW genuine wall charger with the purchase of the JAECOO EJ6, J7, or J5 EV.

Appreciation Referral Gift: Two free maintenance referral bonuses for existing owners.

These exclusive offers underscore Omoda and Jaecoo's commitment to making modern mobility more accessible while delivering added value throughout the customer ownership journey. Terms and conditions apply.

Experience the electrified lineup at Auto Focus 2026

Completing the lineup are the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, combining plug-in hybrid technology with SUV versatility, and the Jaecoo EJ6, an all-electric SUV designed for fully electric driving.

Through its participation in the Auto Focus Pre-Christmas Test Drive Festival 2026, Omoda and Jaecoo Philippines continues to expand its presence in the local automotive market while offering Filipino motorists more choices in electrified mobility.

Automotive enthusiasts, families, and prospective car buyers are invited to visit the Omoda and Jaecoo booth and experience the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, EJ6, J5 EV, and J5 HEV through actual test drives until November 15, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Omoda & Jaecoo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.