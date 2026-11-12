Kenny Rogers Roasters brings rich flavor and better nutrition together in New Garlic Parmesan Roast

The new Garlic Parmesan Roast combines savory garlic and rich Parmesan flavors with the brand’s signature roasted chicken for a complete, protein-rich meal

MANILA, Philippines — This holiday season, Kenny Rogers Roasters is introducing a more satisfying way to enjoy a familiar favorite with the launch of its new Garlic Parmesan Roast.

The new offering features Kenny Rogers Roasters’ signature roasted chicken marinated with savory garlic and cheese flavors. It is paired with a rich and buttery Garlic Parmesan Sauce that complements the roast and gives the well-loved combination a distinctly Kenny Rogers Roasters experience.

“We created the Garlic Parmesan Roast for customers who want to enjoy something rich and savory while still making a better meal choice,” said Frederick Sy, president of Kenny Rogers Roasters.

“By serving these familiar flavors with our signature roasted chicken and meaningful nutrition benefits, we are giving customers a satisfying way to enjoy the season without setting aside their health goals," Ty added.

Rich flavor served as a complete roasted meal

At the center of the lineup is the Garlic Parmesan Roast, featuring Kenny Rogers Roasters’ signature chicken marinated with garlic and cheese flavors and served with Garlic Parmesan Sauce.

The Garlic Parmesan Roast Plate Solo B, priced at P320, comes with a quarter roast, two side dishes, rice and Kenny Rogers Roasters’ signature corn muffin.

The complete plate provides 58g of protein, equivalent to 81% of a person’s daily needs. It is also high in fiber, iron and Vitamin A, based on verified and tested nutritional tests.

These benefits make the Garlic Parmesan Roast more than a flavorful limited-time offering. It provides customers with a filling and complete meal that supports the brand’s commitment to making deliciously healthy choices easier to enjoy.

A seafood option for customers

Customers who prefer seafood may also enjoy the Garlic Parmesan Salmon, featuring a grilled salmon fillet topped with the same rich and buttery sauce.

The Garlic Parmesan Salmon Plate Solo B, priced at P510, is served with two side dishes, garlic rice and a corn muffin.

The complete plate provides 6mg of iron, equivalent to 54% of a person’s daily need. It is also high in protein and fiber.

The launch continues Kenny Rogers Roasters’ approach to product innovation by bringing familiar flavors into complete roasted and grilled meals that deliver both satisfying taste and meaningful nutrition benefits.

The Garlic Parmesan Roast, Garlic Parmesan Salmon and Garlic Parmesan Sauce will be available for a limited time beginning October 19 at all Kenny Rogers Roasters branches.

Customers may dine in, take out or order through participating delivery channels. They may also visit www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph or call 8-555-9000.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Kenny Rogers Roasters. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.