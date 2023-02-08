^

On the Radar

'Para hindi mapalitan': Netizens react to Yen Santos' trending workout video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 1:03pm
Yen Santos working out
MANILA, Philippines — A video of actress Yen Santos working out has been trending on TikTok. 

TikTok user @coach_flex posted a video of Yen doing a series of workouts for her "balik alindog" program.

"Workout with Yen Santos," the coach captioned the video. 

The video, however, received heavy criticisms from TikTok users. 

@coach_flex Workout with Yen Santos #fitness #bodybuilding #coachflex #alagangflex #tiktokphilippines #tiktoksportsph #trending #viral #celebritycoach #workoutwithme ? original sound - COACH FLEX ™

"Hinayang na hinayang ako dto.. ganda, mabait, talented kasooooooo.. hayyy," a TikTok user commented. 

"Para hindi mapalitan," commented another.

"Unbothered kirida," another commented. 

Paolo Contis recently admitted that he and Yen are now in a relationship in his interview with Boy Abunda.

"Yes. Ang sa'min kasi, kung baga, what you see is what you get na naman e, 'di ba? Hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit 'yung tao to be happy for us, hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit 'yung mga tao na paniwalaan 'yung gusto nilang paniwalaan. Sana lang isipin nila na kung ano lang 'yung nakikita nilang naka-post, 'yung lang ang truth na alam nila,” he said. 

Paolo also denied that Yen was the cause of his separation with LJ. 

"Hindi. Somehow, medyo matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ pero we were together officially. Napapadalas 'yung away. I think it was a combination of stress sa pandemic and everything," Paolo said.

Philstar
