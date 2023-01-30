Paolo Contis confirms dating Yen Santos; clarifies breakup with LJ Reyes

Paolo Contis and Yen Santos in an Instagram post on November 20, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — It's finally confirmed: Paolo Contis and Yen Santos are a couple.

On the second part of his interview in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda" today, the actor-comedian has confirmed the rumor and speculation that he is dating his "A Faraway Land" leading lady.

"Si Yen Santos ba ang girlfriend mo na?" asked Boy.

Paolo initially jested, "As a friend?" while laughing.

When Boy said, "Umayos ka," and repeated his question, Paolo confirmed his relationship with Yen.

"Yes," he revelead. “Ang samin kasi, kung baga, what you see is what you get na naman e, 'di ba? Hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit 'yung tao to be happy for us, hindi na namin pwedeng ipilit 'yung mga tao na paniwalaan 'yung gusto nilang paniwalaan. Sana lang isipin nila na kung ano lang 'yung nakikita nilang naka-post, 'yung lang ang truth na alam nila.”

He clarified though that when the trending "Baguio as a friend" photo came out, they were not yet an item. It also took place when LJ had already left for New York.

Paolo also denied that Yen was the cause of his separation with LJ.

"Hindi. Somehow, medyo matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ pero we were together officially. Napapadalas 'yung away. I think it was a combination of stress sa pandemic and everything.

"One of my biggest mistakes was hindi ko inalala 'yung mental health. Isa 'yan sa feeling ko simula ng downfall namin. Hindi ko inisip 'yun. Plus 'yung pag-didiskarte ko ng sarili ko na hindi ko na iniinform sa kanya 'yung mga bagay-bagay, which led to bigger problems. I won't divulge na sa isyu na 'yun. Eventually it piled up. Again, hindi kami nag-uusap nang maayos.

Everytime na lalabas ako ng bahay dahil may pandemic, may work, e, may mga kalokohan din akong ginagawa," Paolo shared.

Paolo and Yen starred in the 2021 movie shot in Faroe Islands. In the same year, news of Paolo and then partner LJ Reyes broke up when the latter admitted it in her guesting in Abunda's online show in August 2021.

In August 2021, LJ moved to New York with her children, Aki and Summer. Aki is her son with actor Paulo Avelino, while Summer is her daughter with Paolo Contis.

Last Friday, Paolo talked to Boy about his failed relationships and his greatest fear of being hated by his daughters.

Apart from Summer, Paolo is also father to Xonia and Xalene, his daughters with ex-wife, former dancer Lian Paz.

