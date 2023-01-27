^

Johnny Depp, Adele among celebrity names misspelled the most online

Kristofer Purnell
January 27, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Johnny Depp, singer Adele and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are among the celebrities whose names people often spell incorrectly on the internet.

Online word solving tool Unscrambled Words looked at which celebrity names are often misspelled every month, as assisted by Google.

"Pirates of the Carribean" star Depp had an average of 129,000 monthly misspelled name searches on Google, the most popular entry being his first name mistaken for "Jonny."

Joining Depp as the actor with over 100,000 misspelled name searches was "Friends" actress Courteney Cox as most people think her first name is "Courtney" when in fact she really does have another "e."

Other celebrities that figured in the data were Grammy-winning singer Adele (or should we say "Adelle"), the aformentioned Meghan Markle with the letter "h," and singer Billie Eilish, whose last name is often mistaken for "Elish."

Singers, in fact, appeared to be a constant presence since people often misspelled the names of Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Zayn Malik and, most humorously, Dua Lipa as "Dula Peep" as coined by talk show host Wendy Williams in 2019.

"Celebrities are the most talked about people on the planet; however, as our research shows, not everyone is spelling their names correctly," said a spokesperson for Unscrambled Words. "Just imagine if Rihanna was a Rianna or Katy Perry became Katie Perry, would they still have the same levels of success?"

Middle names

Because celebrities often use stage names or nicknames in the entertainment business, people might be surprised to learn that some personalities have really elaborate middle names.

For example, Adele has two middle names, Laurie and Blue, making her full name Adele Laurie Blue Adkins. In an interview in 2012, the singer said that Blue nearly became her first name.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish's surname isn't actually Eilish, it's O'Connell. Her actual name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, with Pirate coined by her brother and music producer Finneas.

A similar thing happened with Nicolas Cage, who was born Nicolas Kim Coppola but used "Cage" as a stage name inspired by the Marvel character Luke Cage in order to distance himself from the famous Coppola family.

Some celebrities have gender-fluid names like Kate Garry Hudson, Richard Tiffany Gere, James Kimberley Corden, Hilary Erhard Duff, Kristen Jaymes Stewart, Willard Caroll Smith (Will Smith), Benjamin Géza Affleck (Ben Affleck) and Matthew Paige Damon (Matt Damon).

Perhaps the strangest is that of British actor Ralph Fiennes, whose full name is Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes and who is descended from barons.

