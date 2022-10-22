^

On the Radar

'Minuscule' is the most misspelled English word in the Philippines, study says

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 12:00pm
'Minuscule' is the most misspelled English word in the Philippines, study says
File photo shows shows the definition for the word "surreal" in a copy of the Webster's Desktop Dictionary.
AFP/Karen Bleier

MANILA, Philippines — "Minuscule" proved to be confusing to spell for many internet users in the Philippines.

WordTips collected a list of commonly misspelled English words in July 2022, then referred to Twitter by categorizing a sample of over two billion geotagged tweets. 

The data showed the most misspelled English word overall was "coolly," which ranked number one in 47 countries, particularly in North and South America like the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

"Minuscule" is the second-most misspelled word in most places, including the Philippines and even English-speaking countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the United States.

WordTips noted that the key to spelling "minuscule" is that it originates from the word "minus," since most people incorrectly spell it as "miniscule." 

Minuscule can be an adjective that describes something that is extremely small. Its synonyms include tiny, little, and minute. 

Other commonly misspelled English words in the world include "sergeant," "buoy," "rhyme," "millennium" and "protester."

RELATED: Manilla? Philippine capital is most mispronounced city in the country, study says

DICTIONARY

MISSPELLED
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Rest vroom: Japan's oldest toilet damaged in car crash
4 hours ago

Rest vroom: Japan's oldest toilet damaged in car crash

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
A Japanese man tasked with preserving cultural heritage accidentally ploughed his car into the country's oldest toilet in...
On the Radar
fbtw
Toddler killed in rare giraffe attack in South Africa
2 days ago

Toddler killed in rare giraffe attack in South Africa

2 days ago
A giraffe crushed to death a 16-month-old toddler in an eastern region of South Africa on Wednesday, police said, in a rare...
On the Radar
fbtw
Court issues custody ruling for pet dogs whose owners have divorced in Argentina
2 days ago

Court issues custody ruling for pet dogs whose owners have divorced in Argentina

2 days ago
A court in Argentina has issued a joint custody ruling in a groundbreaking case of two dogs whose owners have divorced, the...
On the Radar
fbtw
It's GCash Birthday week! Score bigger rewards and exciting deals for every transaction
Sponsored
4 days ago

It's GCash Birthday week! Score bigger rewards and exciting deals for every transaction

4 days ago
From October 17 to 23, you're invited to join in the #ReadySetGBirthday festivities with bigger rewards and exciting deals...
On the Radar
fbtw
Possible human skeleton found outside Japan's Universal Studios
7 days ago

Possible human skeleton found outside Japan's Universal Studios

7 days ago
An entire human skeleton has been found outside Universal Studios Japan theme park, police said Saturday, after conducting...
On the Radar
fbtw
Inasal na manok voted fifth best chicken dish in the world
7 days ago

Inasal na manok voted fifth best chicken dish in the world

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
After lumpiang shanghai last month, the Philippines' Inasal na manok has been voted as the fifth best chicken dish for...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with