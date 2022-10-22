'Minuscule' is the most misspelled English word in the Philippines, study says

File photo shows shows the definition for the word "surreal" in a copy of the Webster's Desktop Dictionary.

MANILA, Philippines — "Minuscule" proved to be confusing to spell for many internet users in the Philippines.

WordTips collected a list of commonly misspelled English words in July 2022, then referred to Twitter by categorizing a sample of over two billion geotagged tweets.

The data showed the most misspelled English word overall was "coolly," which ranked number one in 47 countries, particularly in North and South America like the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

"Minuscule" is the second-most misspelled word in most places, including the Philippines and even English-speaking countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the United States.

WordTips noted that the key to spelling "minuscule" is that it originates from the word "minus," since most people incorrectly spell it as "miniscule."

Minuscule can be an adjective that describes something that is extremely small. Its synonyms include tiny, little, and minute.

Other commonly misspelled English words in the world include "sergeant," "buoy," "rhyme," "millennium" and "protester."

