'Mauubos ang ating indulhensiya!': Padre Salvi faints at 2023 onion prices

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" popular characters Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino) with his minion Renato (Kiel Rodriguez) and an Indio played by Roven Alejandro, made a skit about buying items including the controversial onion in their latest Padre Salvi Adventures episode.

MANILA, Philippines — Even TV's most indulgent and thick-faced character, Padre Salvi, had the shock of his life when he saw the price of onion at the supermarket.

Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino) and his minion, sacristan mayor Renato (Kiel Rodriguez) along with an Indio (Roven Alejandro who plays Don Tiburcio in the show), took a break from the drama in "Maria Clara at Ibarra" and went outside of the book to see the real world.

Their latest adventure led them to a supermarket as they were preparing to buy the items they were supposed to cook for the fiesta or feast of the fictional San Diego.

As they roamed around the fruits and vegetables section, Padre Salvi was shocked and fainted when he saw the price of onions.

"Napakamahal niyan. Mauubos ang ating indulhensiya na ating makukuha sa mga taong bayan ng San Diego," the parish priest of San Diego remarked.

"Bakit napakamahal ng sibuyas sa bayang ito?" Renato chimed in.

In the end, the three were not able to buy anything from the supermarket.

Indulhensiya or indulgence is defined as a "way to reduce the amount of punishment one has to undergo for sins," in Edward Peters' "A Modern Guide to Indulgences: Rediscovering This Often Misinterpreted Teaching."



In "Maria Clara at Ibarra," the townsfolk of San Diego observes the indulhensiya by giving money to the Church.

Data from the Department of Agriculture showed red onion prices shot up to as much as P700 per kilogram in Metro Manila by the end of 2022.

Apart from the supermarket, the trio also rode the calesa and train and visited IKEA according to the post of Roven in his Instagram.

The visit to the supermarket is the latest outing of the trio.

A few days ago, Padre Salvi and Renato went to check out a 24-hour convenience store. Last December, the trio also tried ordering via Jollibee's Drive Thru.

