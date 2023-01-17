FIRST LOOK: Ibarra as Simoun in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' transition to 'El Filibusterismo'Â 

FIRST LOOK: Ibarra as Simoun in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' transition to 'El Filibusterismo'

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" is set to transition to "El Filibusterismo" with the introduction of new characters and new look. From top left, clockwise are Dennis Trillo as Simoun, Khalil Ramos as adult Basilio, Barbie Forteza as Klay back in the real world, and David Licauco as Fidel who has joined the revolutionaries.

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Jose Rizal's "El Filibusterismo" is happening in the world of "Maria Clara at Ibarra," with teaser photos and videos of Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo) turning into Simoun and the introduction of Khalil Ramos, presumed to be the adult Basilio.

Fans of Fidel (David Licauco) and Klay (Barbie Forteza) a.k.a Filay love team are also left angsty with the knowledge that they are now going to live in separate worlds. Fidel is left inside the book and has joined the revolutionaries, while Klay is seen back in the 21st century real world.

Right after Monday's episode, GMA released the new music video of "Babaguhin ang Mundo" by Julie Anne San Jose, who also stars in the show as the titular Maria Clara.

Fans and viewers were treated to a surprise as their pleas were heard with the announcement that the show will transition to "El Filibusterismo," the sequel to "Noli Me Tangere," which was the taking point of the show when it premiered last October.

With the first part showing iconic scenes from past episodes, the latter part of the MV saw quite a number of spoilers.

After presumably getting into the portal back to the real world and leaving behind Fidel, Klay wakes up in her 1800s garb with salakot, while her mother Narsing (Manilyn Reynes) was just too happy to have her back after missing for hours.

She is seen crying, reading a book, presumably "El Filibusterismo," which leads her to go to Prof. Torres (Lou Veloso) to tell him that she can save her friends left inside the book.

In her time inside, she has befriended Ibarra, Maria Clara, Fidel, Sisa (Andrea Torres) and Elias (Rocco Nacino). The latter two were presumed dead, and left Klay broken.

One of the most intriguing scenes features Khalil Ramos, a new cast member, who was seen laying something on a grave in the forest. Last week saw the young Basilio (Stanley Abuloc) witnessing the death of his mother, Sisa, who was left buried in the forest by Elias. Viewers presume him to be the grown-up Basilio, who will be instrumental in Simoun's revenge in "El Filibusterimo."

Speaking of Simoun, Ibarra escapes death and returns as Simoun the cunning jeweler, out for vengeance for the injustices against him, his father Don Rafael (Victor Sy) and his beloved, Maria Clara, whose tragic, ill-fate was seen in the new MV where she is sexually assaulted by Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino).

The MV ends with Klay opening a chest from which a shiny, magenta light comes out. It then pans out to Dennis dressed out in expensive silk clothes, gold ring finger and silver gray wavy hair pointing a gun at the audience. A book with the title "El Filibusterismo" is the last frame of the MV. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

WATCH: Filay in separate worlds, Ibarra as Simoun in new 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' MV

