'Ding, ang bato!': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Darna-inspired national costume
MANILA, Philippines — Social media went abuzz after Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi wore the iconic Darna costume at the Miss Universe 2022 National Costume Show today.
The two-piece suit designed by Oliver Tolentino, with headpiece and some metalwork accessories created by Jerome Navarro, made Celeste look like the Pinay superheroine.
"Darna is the ultimate Filipina superhero and part of this country's pop culture. She transforms from an ordinary woman with the help of a white stone, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves. Have no fear 'cause Darna is here in the Philippines," the voice over was heard as Celeste confidently strutted on the Miss Universe stage.
Here are some social media reactions on Celeste channeling her inner Darna.
KANFIRMED! Ipinahiram nga ni Jane ang bato kay Celeste!!! #Cele5te #CelesteCortesi #MissUniverse https://t.co/9HyhNMhQNi— Ian Gano (@YannieGano) January 12, 2023
NAPAKAGANDANG DARNA NAMAN YAN PAKKKKKKK #71stMissUniverse #CelesteCortesi https://t.co/d5Z53CEptm— Jordie (@JordsTaguibulos) January 12, 2023
Woah! Have no fear cause #darna is here. #MissUniverse2022 #celestecortesi #Philippines #71stMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/Iug57snBo7— jaypsgrapes (@jaypsgrapes) January 12, 2023
Oh pak! Darna si Celeste Cortesi!!! Slayyy mimahhh #71stMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/BOpjtAhPYT— elyxir (@elyxirpogi) January 12, 2023
And Celeste Cortesi just wore the iconic suit of Darna as her National Costume! Sobrang gandaaaaaaaaaaa!— Lance1148 #LeniKiko2022 (@lance1148) January 12, 2023
Ang tagal nating pinangarap ito!
GRABE ANG NATCOS @CelesteCortesi!! HAVE NO FEAR COZ DARNA IS HERE!! GO BEHHH ????????#71stMissUniverse #MissUniverse2022#CelesteCortesi— signal mom ???? (@jhn_vnct) January 12, 2023
Legit na Darna nga National costume ni #CelesteCortesi! #MissUniverse2022 pic.twitter.com/J4iD0VciLg— Modernong Juan ? (@ModernongJuan) January 12, 2023
FINALLY DARNA AS NATIONAL COSTUME!!!! #MissUniverse2022 #71stMissUniverse #CelesteCortesi— Dianne (@diannedzn) January 12, 2023
Lagoooot! Dinaan tayo sa Darna! Go #CelesteCortesi ???????? #71stMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/UCU5vtxB58— Bryan ???? ????????? ???????????? (@feelslikesotoya) January 12, 2023
Ding, ang bato!! Grabe tindig ni accla????????#71stMissUniverse #MissUniverse2022 #celestecortesi pic.twitter.com/ujt3alqV8X— jd ?? (@jd_kapuso) January 12, 2023
DING ANG BATO!!!! DARNAAAAA!!!— Ra'jah Targaryen-Colby (@volleybestiee) January 12, 2023
THAT'S HOW YOU DO ITTT!!! PAKKK CELESTE!!! ????????????#MissUniverse #71stMissUniverse #CelesteCortesi???????? pic.twitter.com/SarjqAf3N3
Ding, ang crown! Sabeeh ni Celeste. ?????????????#CelesteCortesi #71stMissUniverse #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2022 pic.twitter.com/8aldVxZbjN— ????????? (@dailyjayvz) January 12, 2023
Ended her prelim competition with a Bang!!! ????????????????????????????— Estong Ocampo???????????????????????????????? (@estongocampo) January 12, 2023
Celeste Cortesi ang tagapagligtas! DARNA ?????#MissUniverse #MissUniversePhilippines pic.twitter.com/GrTfoe03wZ
RELATED: Celeste Cortesi flies as Darna in Miss Universe 2022 national costume
