'Ding, ang bato!': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Darna-inspired national costume

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 12:42pm
Celeste Cortesi in the Miss Universe National Costume competition
Screengrab from Miss Universe Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Social media went abuzz after Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi wore the iconic Darna costume at the Miss Universe 2022 National Costume Show today. 

The two-piece suit designed by Oliver Tolentino, with headpiece and some metalwork accessories created by Jerome Navarro, made Celeste look like the Pinay superheroine.

"Darna is the ultimate Filipina superhero and part of this country's pop culture. She transforms from an ordinary woman with the help of a white stone, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves. Have no fear 'cause Darna is here in the Philippines," the voice over was heard as Celeste confidently strutted on the Miss Universe stage.

Here are some social media reactions on Celeste channeling her inner Darna. 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

