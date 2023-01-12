'Ding, ang bato!': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Darna-inspired national costume

MANILA, Philippines — Social media went abuzz after Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi wore the iconic Darna costume at the Miss Universe 2022 National Costume Show today.

The two-piece suit designed by Oliver Tolentino, with headpiece and some metalwork accessories created by Jerome Navarro, made Celeste look like the Pinay superheroine.

"Darna is the ultimate Filipina superhero and part of this country's pop culture. She transforms from an ordinary woman with the help of a white stone, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves. Have no fear 'cause Darna is here in the Philippines," the voice over was heard as Celeste confidently strutted on the Miss Universe stage.

Here are some social media reactions on Celeste channeling her inner Darna.



And Celeste Cortesi just wore the iconic suit of Darna as her National Costume! Sobrang gandaaaaaaaaaaa!



Ang tagal nating pinangarap ito! — Lance1148 #LeniKiko2022 (@lance1148) January 12, 2023

Ended her prelim competition with a Bang!!! ????????????????????????????



Celeste Cortesi ang tagapagligtas! DARNA ?????#MissUniverse #MissUniversePhilippines pic.twitter.com/GrTfoe03wZ — Estong Ocampo???????????????????????????????? (@estongocampo) January 12, 2023

