Fashion and Beauty

Celeste Cortesi flies as Darna in Miss Universe 2022 national costume

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 12:18pm
Celeste Cortesi flies as Darna in Miss Universe 2022 national costume
Celeste Cortesi as Darna at the National Costume show of Miss Universe 2022.
Screengrab from Miss Universe Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Celeste Cortesi channeled the ultimate Filipina superhero, Darna, in her national costume at the Miss Universe 2022 National Costume Show today. 

Celeste was poised for a fight like TV's current Darna, Jane de Leon, in that all-too-familiar two-piece suit by renowned designer Oliver Tolentino. Her headpiece and some metalwork accessories were by Jerome Navarro.

She completed her look with a red knee-high leather boots and red arm bands. Her entire ensemble is lined with gold accents while her backpiece is the golden sun with eight rays found on the Philippine flag.

"Darna is the ultimate Filipina superhero and part of this country's pop culture. She transforms from an ordinary woman with the help of a white stone, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves. Have no fear 'cause Darna is here in the Philippines," the voice over was heard as Celeste confidently strutted on the Miss Universe stage. 

The National Costume followed right after the preliminary show today in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

All 84 delegates donned their national costumes, which were mostly based on their nation's history, mythology, popular culture and legends. 

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi looks ethereal in her blue sparkling gown during Miss Universe prelims
 

