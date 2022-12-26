^

On the Radar

Alden, Celeste among popular baby names for 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 4:14pm
Alden, Celeste among popular baby names for 2023
From left: Actor Alden Richards, beauty queen Celeste Cortesi
Waltermart/Released; Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Baby names for next year are again inspired by royal or popular names, including Archie, Jolene, Celeste and Alden, according to popular baby name generator Nameberry. 

Many of the entries veered away from the usual favorites leaning towards classic names and spelling. Many are whimsical and unexpected. 

Alden, a name popular in the Philippines thanks to actor Alden Richards, will be a favorite for next year for both boys and girls. Derived from the Old English word meaning "old friend," it is a name that describes someone who is "charming, understated, old-school and a little bit woodsy." 

The heavenly-inspired name, Celeste, meanwhile, has always been a popular unisex name especially in France and Italy. Will it provide a good omen for Celeste Cortesi as she vies for the Philippines's fifth Miss Universe crown in Louisiana in January next year?

Jolene and Wilde are references to popular people.  

Jolene is an ode to country singer Dolly Parton, who was the voice behind the song titled after the said name.  

Wilde is seen as a fancy option and spelling. It is derived from the name of popular Irish novelist Oscar Wilde. 

Luxury, Everest and Sunday are surprise baby name picks. Floral names, Marigold and Rose, also made it to the Nameberry list. 

The Asian-sounding Yuna will also see a rise in popularity. It is the name of popular Korean personalities, Olympic figure skater Kim Yuna and actress-singer Im Yoon-ah or Yoona. 

The name is actually common in Japan, Korea, China, Russia, Ukraine and many other countries. Nameberry said that since it rhymes with the name Luna, which is currently exploding in popularity, thus, Yuna might benefit from it. 
 
Top 23 in 2023 baby names according to Nameberry: 
1. Alden
2. Archie
3. Billie
4. Breland
5. Celeste
6. Cosmo
7. Elio
8. Everest
9. Halston
10. Jolene
11. Linus
12. Louise
13. Luxury
14. Marigold
15. Noah
16. Omri
17. Romy
18. Rose
19. Sayer
20. Sunday
21. Tru
22. Wilde
23. Yuna

Nameberry is created by baby name experts Pamela Redmond and Linda Rosenkrantz with technical wizard Hugh Hunter. It is based on 10 baby name books they co-authored. 

RELATED: From 'Coronnials' to 'quaranteens': Internet users predict future of kids named after COVID-19

BABY NAMES

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Male panda at Dutch zoo turns out to be female
2 days ago

Male panda at Dutch zoo turns out to be female

2 days ago
A two-year-old giant panda at a Dutch zoo has caused a stir by turning out to be a female and not a male as initially...
On the Radar
fbtw
Filipino selfie-takers love this Christmas-themed house in Manila
2 days ago

Filipino selfie-takers love this Christmas-themed house in Manila

2 days ago
A house decked in colorful flashing lights and holiday decor in the capital city of Manila has been drawing hundreds of Filipinos...
On the Radar
fbtw
Starbucks&reg; and &lsquo;Emily in Paris&rsquo; bring fun Parisian style collection to Asia
3 days ago

Starbucks® and ‘Emily in Paris’ bring fun Parisian style collection to Asia

3 days ago
This December, Starbucks is launching a curated collaboration with MTV Entertainment Studios-produced "Emily in Paris" to...
On the Radar
fbtw
Healthway opens new Multi-Specialty Center in Pasig City located at Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons
Sponsored
3 days ago

Healthway opens new Multi-Specialty Center in Pasig City located at Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons

3 days ago
Committed to this goal and after the height of the pandemic, Healthway expands its multi-specialty centers with three clinics...
On the Radar
fbtw
Want to take home a new SUV this Christmas? Get it and other prizes in foodpanda&rsquo;s daily raffle!
Sponsored
4 days ago

Want to take home a new SUV this Christmas? Get it and other prizes in foodpanda’s daily raffle!

4 days ago
Every day until December 20, foodpanda will be drawing lucky winners of its exciting prizes.
On the Radar
fbtw
Senior citizen from Cebu makes it in LET 2022 top 10
4 days ago

Senior citizen from Cebu makes it in LET 2022 top 10

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
65-year-old Ma. Nida Moran Suarez from Cebu finished in the Top 10 of the recently announced results of the Licensure...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with