Alden, Celeste among popular baby names for 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Baby names for next year are again inspired by royal or popular names, including Archie, Jolene, Celeste and Alden, according to popular baby name generator Nameberry.

Many of the entries veered away from the usual favorites leaning towards classic names and spelling. Many are whimsical and unexpected.

Alden, a name popular in the Philippines thanks to actor Alden Richards, will be a favorite for next year for both boys and girls. Derived from the Old English word meaning "old friend," it is a name that describes someone who is "charming, understated, old-school and a little bit woodsy."

The heavenly-inspired name, Celeste, meanwhile, has always been a popular unisex name especially in France and Italy. Will it provide a good omen for Celeste Cortesi as she vies for the Philippines's fifth Miss Universe crown in Louisiana in January next year?

Jolene and Wilde are references to popular people.

Jolene is an ode to country singer Dolly Parton, who was the voice behind the song titled after the said name.

Wilde is seen as a fancy option and spelling. It is derived from the name of popular Irish novelist Oscar Wilde.

Luxury, Everest and Sunday are surprise baby name picks. Floral names, Marigold and Rose, also made it to the Nameberry list.

The Asian-sounding Yuna will also see a rise in popularity. It is the name of popular Korean personalities, Olympic figure skater Kim Yuna and actress-singer Im Yoon-ah or Yoona.

The name is actually common in Japan, Korea, China, Russia, Ukraine and many other countries. Nameberry said that since it rhymes with the name Luna, which is currently exploding in popularity, thus, Yuna might benefit from it.



Top 23 in 2023 baby names according to Nameberry:

1. Alden

2. Archie

3. Billie

4. Breland

5. Celeste

6. Cosmo

7. Elio

8. Everest

9. Halston

10. Jolene

11. Linus

12. Louise

13. Luxury

14. Marigold

15. Noah

16. Omri

17. Romy

18. Rose

19. Sayer

20. Sunday

21. Tru

22. Wilde

23. Yuna

Nameberry is created by baby name experts Pamela Redmond and Linda Rosenkrantz with technical wizard Hugh Hunter. It is based on 10 baby name books they co-authored.

