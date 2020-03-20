ALLURE
Meme of babies named after COVID-19
Meme by Ratziel San Juan, template via Know Your Meme
From 'Coronnials' to 'quaranteens': Internet users predict future of kids named after COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 6:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Call me by your name and I’ll call you by mine.” “Covid.”

Netizens are speculating the future of alleged 2020 babies who, according to unconfirmed reports, were named by their parents as “Covid,” after novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has so far infected around 210,000 globally over the past months and claimed the lives of at least 8,778.

First, “Covid Bryant,” a portmanteau of the disease and the name of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, surfaced Tuesday on social media a day after the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte.

RELATED: Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine

“Anak ng teteng (Son of a gun)! I just found out through FB (Facebook) that the daughter of our kasambahay (house helper) gave birth this morning, March 15, Day 1 of Metro Manila Quarantine, and named the baby boy COVID BRYANT,” read a screen grabbed post circulating on social media.

“Kawawang bata ere (Poor child)... I called up the mother just now and she confirmed it's true. *Slaps head*”

Related: Newborn baby named Covid Bryant, trends on Twitter

Online users bemoaned what they said is double jeopardy for the “unfortunate” child, named after two concurrent tragedies that defined the first quarter of 2020.

Related: Kobe Bryant, 41, killed in helicopter crash

Whether it’s a blessing or a curse, baby Covid Bryant won’t bear the burden alone as “Covid Rose” and “Coviduvidapdap” have joined the party!

The names of baby girl Covid Rose and baby boy Coviduvidapdap (portmanteau of COVID and Willie Revillame’s Dubidubidapdap) were seen in respective, unverified photographs of their alleged birth certificates that circulated on the Internet yesterday and today.

Since then, Filipino netizens have imagined the future of the “coronnials” who will eventually hit puberty together as “quaranteens.”

Some even predicted that the trio will eventually fall into a love triangle or even a throuple.

Wild as the idea may seem, the alleged parents of the Covid babies who have gone viral might have been inspired (?) by the impact of the disease — described earlier this week by World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as “the defining global health crisis of our time.”

