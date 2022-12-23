Healthway opens new Multi-Specialty Center in Pasig City located at Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons

MANILA, Philippines — AC Health’s Healthway begins its journey to its 25th year with a vision of a community that proactively seeks to improve what matters most in their lives, their health.

Committed to this goal and after the height of the pandemic, Healthway expands its multi-specialty centers with three clinics before the year ends. From the northern part of the metro in Quezon City to the southern part in Imus, Cavite, the third and last clinic to be launched is at the eastern border of Metro Manila in Pasig City.

Estancia Mall, located in Capitol Commons Estate, Pasig City, is known for its “modern luxurious and spacious feel, allowing its mall goers the comfort of shopping at their own pace”.

Now, communities in Pasig City can go beyond their usual shopping experience and have an accessible healthcare provider at arm’s reach as they start their journey.

Photo Release Healthway Multi-Specialty Center Estancia Medical Team

Located at the 4th Floor East Wing of Estancia Mall, the Healthway Multi-Specialty Center offers a comprehensive range of out-patient services including specialty consults, imaging, laboratory, specialized diagnostics, ambulatory surgical services, dental services and physical therapy.

Healthway Multi-Specialty Center plays an integral part in AC Health’s integrated healthcare ecosystem, along with QualiMed Health Network and the upcoming Healthway Cancer Care Hospital for its healthcare facilities pillar, Generika Drugstore, IE Medica Inc.; MedEthix Incorporated for its pharmaceutical pillar; and KonsultaMD for its health technology pillar.