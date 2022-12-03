^

Viva Magenta is the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 3:12pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Pantone Color Institute has released their annual Color of the Year, with Viva Magenta (18-1750) being the selected color for 2023.

Pantone described Viva Magenta, an animated shade within the red family, as "expressive of a new signal of strength... brave and fearless, a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative."

The company went on to call the color "powerful and empowering" that "revels in pure joy encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement."

 "Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit. It is a color that is audacious, full of wit and inclusive of all," Pantone also said.

Such a color, if not similar shades of it, appeared throughout 2022 as with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton's casual get-up at the Italian Grand Prix, and singer-actor Harry Styles' Gucci blazer at the Venice premiere of "Don't Worry Darling."

Past Pantone Colors of the Year across over two decades include Very Peri (2022), Ultimate Gray and Illuminating (both 2021), Classic Blue (2019), Living Coral (2019), Ultra Violet (2018), and Rose Quartz and Serenity (both 2016).

RELATED: Drag name, film character, hair color: What Pinoys are thinking of Pantone 2023 color of the year

