CDM launches new courses on social commerce, data analytics, marketing technology

Navigate the challenging business environment and market landscape with the help of CDM’s online, expert-led, and highly-rated learning events and programs.

MANILA, Philippines — Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), IMMAP’s official educational partner that provides the highest standard and industry-vetted training programs in the Philippines, launches its new events and public classes this third quarter of 2022 to support the re-skilling and upskilling needs of Filipino businesses.

Advanced social commerce online bootcamp

Social media is evolving beyond a marketing tool, it is a platform of discovery and even a preferred way for many to buy products and services.

Let's understand social commerce's new trends shaping brands' purchase paths! Whether it's #TiktokMadeMeBuyIt or live selling, it is time to understand this phenomenon.

Kicking off the list is the upcoming CDM Advanced Social Commerce Online Bootcamp where you can hear experts deep-dive into the emergence of social commerce and learn new trends, strategies, tools, and other best practices that impact brand discoverability and conversion using emerging social commerce platforms. The online boot camp will be held live via Zoom on July 29, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Data for Everyone: Online masterclass series

As digital technology continues to grow, the sources of data available increase. Data becomes more of what we need to evaluate business growth, assess needs, predict revenue and many more. But without the proper knowledge and skills, data is just an overwhelming amount of disconnected pieces of information.

Data for Everyone is a three-part series that is designed to equip you with the latest technical and analytical skills in uncovering business needs, data management, data insights and turning data into actionable insights with data storytelling.

The series starts this August 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Developing a Data-Driven Mindset Online Masterclass.

Online martech fundamentals core program

Technology nowadays is playing an increasingly important role in marketing, specifically in helping marketers learn from data and personalize their interactions with customers.

With the marketing technology (martech) landscape constantly evolving, marketers want to ensure that they are investing in the proper tech solutions that will facilitate greater growth in their businesses.

The Marketing Technology Fundamentals Program is a two-day (16-hour), expert-led, live online certification course that aims to provide individuals with an understanding of basic martech concepts, why it is important, what it can solve in a business and how to create a basic MarTech stack that could fulfill business needs.

In the 16 hours of the course, the student will learn through a combination of lectures and collaborative class activities that will build onto the final output: a basic MarTech stack. The online class will be on August 27 and September 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover more about CDM certification programs and masterclasses at CDM.PH. CDM also provides digital maturity assessment and customized learning experiences to support digital transformation.