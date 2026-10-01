Shuvee Etrata, Sanya Lopez urge women to compete without tearing each other down

The cast of "Red Crown" during their press conference in Quezon City on September 29, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — With beauty pageants often associated with fierce competition, four stars of GMA Pictures’ upcoming thriller “Red Crown” shared why competition among women does not have to mean tearing one another down.

Sanya Lopez, Faith Da Silva, Ashley Ortega, and Shuvee Etrata discussed healthy competition during the press conference of “Red Crown,” which takes the glamorous and highly competitive world of beauty pageants to a deadly extreme.

For Faith, healthy competition means focusing on one’s own journey instead of comparing achievements with others.

“‘Yung healthy competition dapat hindi ka nagko-compare sa ibang tao. The success of other people doesn’t take away your own,” she said.

Ashley, meanwhile, sees having strong competitors as an opportunity to challenge herself and improve.

“When I have a strong competitor, I actually challenge myself to become better,” she said.

For her, competition becomes unhealthy when it is fueled by jealousy and constant comparison.

“If there’s a comparison or jealousy, I feel like you have lost to competition already,” Ashley said.

The actress also reflected on the failures she has experienced throughout her career, saying these setbacks ultimately became lessons that helped her grow.

“I’ve lost so many times before, but I didn’t take my failure as a way that I should not continue my dreams. It actually helped me to become better,” she said.

Shuvee, for her part, acknowledged how women are often pitted against one another.

“Uso ’yon ngayon. They pit women against each other,” she said.

“But I believe the only competition that is allowed for women is healthy competition,” she added.

Rather than viewing other women as rivals, Shuvee believes there is enough space for everyone to succeed.

She emphasized that women can support one another because “there’s always more room for another woman to shine.”

Sanya echoed the importance of maintaining respect and kindness even in a highly competitive environment.

“You can be competitive even if you’re in a competition. But you’re still respectful. You’re still kind. You have a good heart,” she said.

Their comments come as “Red Crown” puts the darker side of pageant competition under the spotlight.

Directed by Dominic Zapata, the film follows 25 contestants competing in the 25th anniversary edition of the Queen of the Islands pageant. What begins as a glamorous competition, however, turns into a fight for survival when contestants begin dying one by one.

The contestants are forced to confront betrayal, sabotage and fear as they uncover the dark system behind the pageant. They must eventually set aside their differences and work together if they want to survive and expose the truth.

Written by Kit Villanueva and Ken de Leon, “Red Crown” blends satire, comedy and survival-thriller elements while exploring the pressure placed on women to look beautiful, perform perfectly and emerge on top.

The film features an ensemble cast composed of real-life beauty queens and Sparkle stars, including Yana Aduana, Alethea Ambrosio, Ara Arida, Herlene Budol, Skye Chua, Faith da Silva, Michelle Marquez Dee, Haley Dizon, MJ Encabo, Shuvee Etrata, Gazini Ganados, Rein Hillary, Maika Kemmochi, MJ Lastimosa, Aira Lopez, Sanya Lopez, Ahtisa Manalo, AZ Martinez, Ashley Ortega, Vanessa Peña, Sandy Riccio, Jade Tecson, Tarah Valencia, Yna Angela Uy and Yza Thalia Uy.

Also joining the cast are Michael De Mesa, Epy Quizon, Bianca Manalo, Vince Maristela, Roxie Smith, Christian Singson, Jay Ortega, Tim Yap, Pinky Tobiano, Cat Arambulo, Anna Magkawas and Ruffa Gutierrez.

“Red Crown” opens in cinemas nationwide on October 28.

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