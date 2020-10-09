THE BUDGETARIAN
Forum: 'Any Future for Film Festivals?'
(Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — On October 9, 2020, at 5:00 PM, Instituto Cervantes de Manila will be conducting the online discussion “Any Future for Film Festivals?” in the framework of the 19th PELÍCULA Spanish Film Festival. 

In this webinar, three film festival experts will be talking about the relevance of film festivals to society and its survival in light of the current health situation and the emerging new film viewing platforms.

The guest speakers are Eduardo Lejano, director of the QCinema International Film Festival (Philippines), Sanchai Chotirosseranee, senior programmer of the Thai Short Film and Video Festival and Silent Film Festival (Thailand), and Juan Antonio Vigar, director of the Malaga Film Festival (Spain).

Dr. Javier Galván, Director of Instituto Cervantes Manila, will be the moderator of the event. 

Admission to the said event is free of charge without prior reservation needed, but on a first-come, first-served basis. To access the webinar, you may visit the site www.pelikula.es and click on the event, or go directly to the Zoom link

This year’s edition of PELÍCULA is held online, extended to three countries: the Philippines, Thailand, and Australia. From October 3 to 11, the Festival is offering eight feature films, four short films, and three webinars, as well as online discussions for five of the movies. All of these activities are free of charge and may be accessed in the Festival’s website.   

PELÍCULA is presented by Instituto Cervantes, the Embassies of Spain in the Philippines, Thailand, and Australia, AECID, with the collaboration of the ICAA, the Maala Film Festival, the Thai Film Archive, the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the UP Film Institute, and Intramuros Administration. 

For further information please log on to Instituto Cervantes’ website, Instituto Cervantes Facebook page.

(As released)

