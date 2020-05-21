Mega Malasakit Kitchen provides over 15,000 home-cooked meals for frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Difficult times can bring out the best in people, as the global pandemic has shown. Amid fear and uncertainty, people are showing appreciation to those at the forefront of the war.

To show gratitude and support, the Mega Malasakit Kitchen continues to provide home-cooked meals to the men and women in the trenches, especially those operating services that serve the community during the lockdown.

By far, the kitchen has distributed more than 15,000 meals to checkpoints officers, barangay health workers and volunteers, supermarket staff, bank staff, security guards and street dwellers.

An initiative of sardine brand manufacturer, Mega Global, the Mega Malasakit Kitchen started out providing 500 meals a day, but has since increased output to 700 to 800 meals a day to serve more frontliners. It intends to provide meals for as long as needed by frontliners—a simple way of keeping to its commitment to nation-building by improving people’s lives.

“There were social media posts and news that we came across where the checkpoint officers, supermarket personnel, bank personnel, security guards, barangay health workers have difficulties in looking for places to get their meals during work hours, because most establishments are closed. Since we are a food manufacturing company who takes pride in the quality of our products, and taking inspiration from our previous CSR program Mega Sustansya Everyday, home-cooked meals are what we thought of providing these unseen frontliners," said Mega Global Vice President for Sales and Marketing Marvin Tiu Lim.

"We hope to boost their morale, and energy by providing them nutritious and delicious meals daily,” he added.

Photo Release Frontliners at the Brgy. Pasong Tamo receive meals provided by the Mega Malasakit Kitchen.

Mega Global partnered with other food manufacturers in making these meals possible. To further scale up its outreach efforts, the kitchen extends its invitation to those who want to help in its feeding efforts, by way of donations in cash and in kind.

To date, Mega Global has earmarked P50 million to help the country’s COVID-19 efforts. It has provided funds for uplifting employees and goods for LGUs, companies and private organizations during the enhanced community quarantine. It has also donated ventilator machines, PPEs, and other medical materials to hospitals.

It also launched a care package program to show its solidarity with merchandisers and distributor sales personnel who tirelessly work in groceries and supermarkets nationwide.

“Through our humble contribution, we are able to help keep their spirits up as they render steadfast service to the community. Seeing the joy in their faces inspires us at Mega Global to do more, knowing that in the end, we will all emerge from this crisis stronger than ever,” said Tiu Lim.

For those who wish to show their appreciation to community frontliners through the Mega Malasakit Kitchen, details can be found at the Mega Global Corp. Facebook page (@megaglobalofficial). Your humble donation will certainly be appreciated by our valiant frontliners.