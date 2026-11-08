What's in store for the 12 signs in the Year of the Fire Sheep

the Year of the Fire Sheep, is an opportunity “to look beyond traditional annual forecasts and consider how people can make better decisions, recognize opportunities and prepare for challenges.”

MANILA, Philippines – What will the Year of the Fire Sheep bring to our careers, finances, relationships and everyday lives?

According to Marites Allen, regarded as the Philippines’ “Feng Shui Queen,” the arrival of 2027, the Year of the Fire Sheep, is an opportunity “to look beyond traditional annual forecasts and consider how people can make better decisions, recognize opportunities and prepare for challenges.”

Allen shared her interpretations of the approaching year at her annual media presentation held on October 12 at Spaces, World Plaza Tower in Bonifacio Global City, including the annual Flying Star directions and fortunes of the 12 Chinese animal signs.

Based on her annual Flying Star interpretations and the traditional relationships among Chinese animal signs, she offered her general picture for 2027:

The animal signs with the “Strongest Support”:

BOAR or PIG: Recent years of the Boat or Pig include 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959 and 1947 — Allies, Momentum and New Beginnings

“The No. 1 Victory and Success Star, together with the Boar's supportive relationship with the Sheep, suggests opportunities for professional advancement, beneficial connections and renewed confidence. Progress may come through cooperation, networking and timely decisions.”

HORSE: Recent years of the Horse include 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966 and 1954 — Connections, Romance and Learning

“As the Sheep’s traditional Secret Friend, the Horse can expect a supportive climate for relationships, education, travel and personal development. Maintaining meaningful connections may help create new opportunities.”

DOG: Recent years of the Dog include 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958 and 1946 — Victory, Wisdom and Success

“The No. 1 Victory and Success Star supports achievement, greater recognition and professional growth. However, the Dog's traditional relationship with the Sheep also calls for diplomacy, particularly when dealing with partnerships, contracts and disagreements.”

DRAGON: Recent years of the Dragon include 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964 and 1952 — Wealth, Expansion and Recognition

“With the No. 8 Wealth Star influencing the Southeast, Dragon-born individuals may find opportunities for business development, career advancement and greater financial progress. Disciplined decisions remain essential.”

SNAKE: Recent years of the Snake include 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965 and 1953 — Strategy, Prosperity and Partnerships

“Also benefiting from the Southeast's No. 8 Wealth Star, Snake-born individuals may encounter favorable prospects in business, professional recognition and productive partnerships. Careful strategy and long-term planning will be valuable.”

MONKEY: Recent years include 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956 and 1944 — Mentors, Networking and Guidance

“The No. 6 Heaven Luck and Mentor Star supports assistance from experienced people, valuable professional relationships and opportunities that emerge through guidance and collaboration.”s

SHEEP (or RAM or GOAT): Recent years include 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955 and 1943 — Blessings, Leadership and Personal Growth

Those born under the Sheep sign may benefit from the No. 6 Heaven Luck and Mentor Star, associated with support, recognition and leadership opportunities. Personal growth is encouraged through adaptability, patience and responsible ambition.

RABBIT: Recent years of the Rabbit include 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963 and 1951 — Friendship, Opportunity and Protection

“As part of the Sheep's traditional Wood Harmony alliance, the Rabbit may experience supportive friendships and promising collaborations. However, the No. 7 Star in the East suggests exercising caution in money matters, personal security and questions of trust.”

TIGER: Recent years of the Tiger include 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962 and 1950) — Restraint, Communication and Composure,

“The No. 3 Conflict Star calls for patience when handling disagreements, negotiations and sensitive relationships. Clear communication and properly documented agreements can help prevent unnecessary complications.”

ROOSTER: Recent years of the Rooster include 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957 and 1945 — Wellness, Balance and Recovery

“The No. 2 Illness Star in the West places greater emphasis on rest, managing stress and maintaining healthy routines. Professional and financial activities are best approached with balance.”

RAT: Recent years of the Rat include 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960 and 1948 — Caution, Savings and Clarity

“The No. 5 Misfortune Star in the North, together with the Rat's traditional Harm relationship with the Sheep, suggests a need for financial prudence, careful decision-making and clearer communication.”

OX: Recent years of the Ox include 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961 and 1949 — Diplomacy, Patience and Due Diligence

“The Ox directly clashes with the Sheep in traditional Chinese astrology. Alongside the No. 3 Conflict Star, this calls for thoughtful negotiations, careful review of agreements and avoiding unnecessary confrontation.”

Allen noted, however, that an annual animal-sign overview cannot replace a personalized Destiny chart, as complete readings depend on exact birth details and chart-calculation rules. She also stressed that these forecasts describe broad traditional tendencies rather than fixed individual outcomes.

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