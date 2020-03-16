Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine

MANILA, Philippines (4th update at 4:06 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte declared an "enhanced community quarantine" over the entire Luzon including Metro Manila as part of a continuous push to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

This comes as the latest in a string of measures after Duterte last week approved the hoisting of Code Red Sublevel 2 and placing Metro Manila under community quarantine.

The same memorandum detailing the quarantine of Metro Manila last Thursday has a section on what a declaration of an enhanced quarantine entails.

While the initial community or "general" quarantine meant the banning of domestic sea, air and land travel in and out of Metro Manila along with the limiting of movement to accessing basic necessities and work, an enhanced community quarantine outrightly suspends transportation altogether and implements a strict home quarantine for every household.

This newest iteration constitutes the "heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures" while "provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated."

Implications of this new umbrella measure are expected to be detailed in a taped recording of Duterte to be aired by news outlets later today.

What the Cabinet officials proposed earlier on Monday, however, was a total lockdown of Metro Manila which they did not call an enhanced quarantine.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo bared that the proposal would be taken up at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force behind the administration's response to the worsening virus.

READ: NCRPO sees smoother implementation of quarantine by next week

"A total lockdown would mean closing of all establishments, it would mean also work or classes are suspended," he explained to reporters at a briefing earlier that morning at Malacañang.

Panelo assured the public that food supply in a lockdown would not be a cause for concern. "We will not stop the entry of food supply. Markets should also remain open. I think even in Macau, they remained open," Panelo said.

Community quarantine, not lockdown

The Department of Interior and Local Government last week asked the media to use the term "lockdown" sparingly in their reportage as this word could trigger panic.

Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya earlier said that a lockdown would mean that people would be confined and not allowed to leave.

READ: 'Is it a lockdown or a community quarantine?' Your questions about latest move vs COVID-19 answered

“That’s why the word lockdown is usually used with relation to prisoners. So when China declared a lockdown in Wuhan, their citizens are not allowed to leave those cities and the highways were closed. That’s a lockdown,” he said in a statement sent to reporters.

But at Thursday night's address, the President admitted, "Ayaw naming gamitin 'yan. But there is a lockdown."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

--

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149-1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.