Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 4:59pm
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corporation as of November 29, 2019.
Editorial and Multimedia
Content Producer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Monitor the latest developments on business or economy and produce publishable news articles and multimedia such as data stories, infographics and video copies.
- Establish and maintain a network of contacts with news sources.
Qualifications:
- At least 2 years of experience writing news about business and the economy.
- Graduate of any communications, journalism, economics or any related court.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Able to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Desk Editor (General News)
Duties and responsibilities:
- Management and creation of online news content.
- Supervision of writers, providing feedback and helping them shape their stories.
- Perform quality checks on published news content from Philstar.com's sister companies.
Qualifications:
- At least 4 years of experience in the news media.
- Graduate of any communications or journalism course.
- Good leadership and people management skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Knowledge in digital trends, social media and marketing, as well as content product development a plus.
- Must have news judgment and strong content and editorial sense.
- Must be operations conscious by being a good administrator and by having project management skills. A growth-oriented mindset is a plus.
Social Media Producer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Produce and manage content for Philstar's social media accounts
- Monitor news events and conduct crowdsourcing and research on the latest social media trending topics
- Coordinate with other teams in the company for their social media needs
Qualifications:
- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply. Experience in the news industry is a plus.
- Graduate of any communications or journalism course
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Can work independently and must be proactive
- Must have extensive knowledge of social media from the latest political news to pop culture trends
Content Producer (Interaksyon)
Duties and responsibilities:
- You should have a wide knowledge of social issues and excellent storytelling skills.
- You should have a wide knowledge of social issues and excellent storytelling skills.
Qualifications:
- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply. Experience is a plus.
- Graduate of any humanities course.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Can work independently and must be proactive.
- Must have extensive knowledge of the latest news and pop culture trends.
Multimedia Designer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Edit and produce graphics and videos related to published news content.
- Lead or participate in content creation campaigns and pitches.
- Knowledge in web and mobile design a plus.
Qualifications:
- Fresh graduates are welcome to apply. Experience is a plus.
- Graduate of any arts, design or any related course.
- Highly creative and artistic with excellent design skills.
- News judgment and editorial sense a plus.
- Must be able to work independently and must be highly proactive
Interested Editorial and Multimedia applicants may send their resume to editor@philstar.com and indicate in the subject line the position they are applying for using this format; [POSITION] Full name.
Advertising Department
Digital Account Manager
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible for prospecting and generating client leads.
- Responsible for crafting online strategies in selling online advertisements.
- Responsible for all account management activities including resolutions, compliance and monitoring.
- Responsible for providing after-sales service and timely reports to clients.
- Responsible in building strong relationships with media and advertising agencies.
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any field
- At least 1 year of work experience in sales digital field is required for this position.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organizational skills
- In-depth understanding of online marketing tools and platforms
Sales Creative Writer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible in conceptualizing native content topics for brands/clients
- Responsible in proofreading branded/corporate press releases
- Responsible in writing sponsored articles for brands/clients
- Responsible in uploading sponsored articles and press releases in site CMS
- Responsible in covering/attending paid media events and producing related content
Qualifications:
- Must possess at least a Bachelor's/College Degree in any field
- At least 1 year of work experience in related fields of media, communications, and advertising
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Creativity in conceptualizing and creating native contents
Interested Advertising and Sales applicants may send their resume to advertising@philstar.com and indicate in the subject line the position they are applying for using this format; [POSITION] Full name.
Admin Department
HR Officer
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible for the recruitment, training and development of staff.
- Negotiate salaries, benefits, contracts and working conditions with staff and managers.
- Set benchmarks for and monitor staff performance.
- Help craft relevant company and team policies.
- Advise managers and other employees on labor law and company policy.
Qualifications:
- At least 3 years of experience in a human resource department or related field.
- Graduate of human development, psychology, education or related course.
- Must have excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills.
Interested applicants may send their resume to this email address and indicate in the subject line the position they are applying for using this format; [POSITION] Full name.
