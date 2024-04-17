Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao reimagined into luxury villas

Clockwise: Outdoor bath and shower of the Luzon villa; Visayas villa bedroom suite; Mindanao villa living and dining area and private pool

MANILA, Philippines — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “workcation” emerged as a big travel and real estate trend, with properties outfitting offices with vacation amenities, and holiday hotspots optimizing provisions for remote work.

Jumping into the “workcation” bandwagon is eco-luxury, holistic medical wellness resort The Farm at San Benito in Lipa City, Batangas, which recently launched what it claimed as “the first premiere wellness residence in the country,” The Farm Wellness Residences.

The residences include 16 villas, ranging from three-to-four bedrooms, with each villa spanning to approximately 300 to 420 sqm.

In a statement, The Farm said the project aims to provide an investment vehicle to individuals or corporations interested in the hospitality industry in the Philippines. The residences will provide a Rental Management Program, so that investors may generate income from their properties when they are not using it themselves. Social media personality and entrepreneur Pinky Tobiano is among those who have invested in a villa.

The lease shall be for a term of 99 years from the turnover of the villa by the company to the lessee. The land over which the property is situated is excluded from this lease.

Apart from the residences, The Farm also recently introduced Isla Royale Villas, inspired by the country’s three major islands: Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Infused with local textiles and art, the minimalist but elegant villas include complete house amenities, a private pool, and like the residences, easy access to The Farm’s facilities.

The Mindanao villa, in particular, nods to The Farm’s response to what it claimed to be “increasing demand for Muslim-friendly destinations.”

The Department of Tourism (DOT) commended The Farm for its dedication to providing diverse and culturally sensitive experiences.

“Having The Farm at San Benito as one of DOT’s partners in Halal and Muslim-friendly Tourism spells great news for the entire industry. The Farm offers a holistic wellness experience that is a reflection of our unique and vibrant national identity, and their efforts in keeping our Muslim brothers and sisters as top of mind is definitely commendable. We are hoping for more valuable partnerships, and for The Farm to be one of the flagbearers of the Filipino brand of Halal and Muslim-friendly Wellness Tourism,” said DOT Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderossa-Abubakar.

