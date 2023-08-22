Why build when you can already come home to a masterfully crafted sustainable villa

Arthaland’s Sevina Park Villas located in Metro Laguna is next door to the DLSU Laguna Campus and is close to essential facilities, business and industrial districts, and many areas that offer recreation and entertainment. It also connects easily to Metro Manila via the Laguna Boulevard interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

MANILA, Philippines — Many people aspire to build their very own house. There is a sense of anticipation and excitement in being able to choose where to purchase your lot and how to design your own home. But it could instantly become a nightmare once you start construction.

Building a house takes a lot of commitment and is very time-consuming, which could put a strain on your day-to-day activities. Choosing the right construction partners, such as your architect, building contractor and interior designer, is imperative as they should help you navigate the tedious building process.

It is not uncommon to hear stories about issues or disagreements between the owners and the building partners or even among the building partners themselves, which are added stressors.

Even before you can begin construction, just getting a building permit, which involves ancillary permits like mechanical, plumbing, electrical and civil structure permits and the fire safety clearance, could take months. Having the right partners, however, may not save you from the many unexpected additional expenses and delays that will leave you at your wit’s end.

Save yourself the headache and the heartache by choosing to invest in any of the masterfully crafted and ready-for-occupancy two-, three- or four-bedroom villas in Arthaland’s Sevina Park Villas located in Metro Laguna.

These designer villas by renowned architectural practice Leandro V. Locsin and Partners are designed with sustainability features to keep your utility bills at bay. It is a home that will let you consume less and live more, promoting meaningful connections and interactions through the shared courtyard gardens.

All the villas are designed with an efficient building envelope and are equipped with low-E glass windows, energy-efficient lighting systems, and water-efficient fixtures, and are home automation-ready.

The 182 four-bedroom villa units have additional sustainable features such as a solar energy system, carbon monoxide monitor, and an energy recovery ventilator to exchange stale, polluted indoor air with fresh, clean outdoor air throughout your home without wasting energy.

Sevina Park Villas forms part of the 8.1-hectare mixed-use community of Sevina Park that is master-planned by Boston-based global design firm Sasaki Associates and holds the distinction of being the first LEED Platinum-certified neighborhood development in the country. It is a community that lowers global carbon emissions, improves air quality, reduces electricity and water bills, and provides an environment for happier and healthier residents.

“The foremost consideration for those looking to build or buy a house is location, and it is one of the things that make investing in Sevina Park Villas one of the smartest decisions you will make. Don’t wait, as we have only a few units available, and we offer very attractive financing schemes for as low as 5% down payment,” said Arthaland Senior Vice President Oliver Chan.

Another unique and welcome feature will be the presence of its own Health and Wellness Clinic powered by the country's largest healthcare network, The Medical City. To bring health and wellness closer to home, the first-of-its-kind Sevina Park Community Clinic will provide residents with holistic health and wellness services that are rooted from primary care from the expertise of The Medical City’s medical practitioners.

Sevina Park residents will have direct and immediate access to health promotion, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, as well as diagnosis and treatment of illnesses. This is to establish a stronger health system and improve the overall health of community members, building a “Culture of Health."

The residents of Sevina Park Villas can attest that they made the right choice in choosing to live in a Sevina Park Villa rather than take their chances at building a home.

Sevina Park is developed by Arthaland, the country’s foremost green developer recognized by both local and global organizations for its superior design, high quality and focus on sustainability and innovation. It has made its mark in the Philippine real estate industry by pioneering the development and management of exceptional best-in-class properties that adhere to international and local standards for premium green projects.

Visit the Arthaland Gallery at Sevina Park or call (+63917) 772-7842, email [email protected], or check www.arthaland.com.

