Cesar Montano talks about his family-oriented, picturesque address in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Families who are in search of that perfect place to call their permanent home look for certain things before they make their ultimate decision — location, view, greens, amenities, among others.

As a homeowner, actor-politician Cesar Montano also considered these factors when he bought his home. Accessibility and a sense of calm and security were among his priorities when he bought his home in 2005.

There is one amenity, though, that Cesar made him buy his house in Tivoli Royale in Quezon City. What really sealed the deal for him back then was its basketball court.

"Kasi, dito ako nagba-basketball noon. I love the basketball court here. Napakaganda ng covered court nila dito," he shared.

More than just the basketball court, though, the subdivision has a lush green terrain and offers a scenic view of the hills of Antipolo and Marikina Valley. With its family-oriented environment that promotes a healthy and happy lifestyle, it is an ideal place for families to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and bask in the tranquility of nature.

"Itong Tivoli Royale napaka-family oriented. Well, I was very fortunate na ako ‘yung isa sa mga unang nakabili rito. Gusto ko, kasama ko ang anak ko kapag naglalaro ako. Gusto kong kasabay ko silang naglalaro, having fun together. Kaya kung kayo po ay family-oriented people, this is the perfect place. You can do everything with your kids here," said Cesar.

Tivoli Royale Country Club.

Montano moved in to the subdivision in 2005. He invested on a corner lot at Tivoli Royale, a game-changing decision that he has not regretted, as he loves its picturesque landscape and array of amenities.

Nestled in the heart of Quezon City, it is a hidden gem that offers families a secure and peaceful place to call home.

Tivoli Royale is seen as an upscale location for families, offering a high level of security while providing the allure of living just outside the bustling city. With lot cuts starting at 300 square meters and boasting of views of the San Mateo mountains, it presents an idyllic setting for those seeking a refined and picturesque lifestyle.

The basketball court of Tivoli Royale.

One of its popular features is its Tivoli Royale Country Club.

This exclusive club provides residents with a range of amenities, including a clubhouse, function rooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a fitness gym, and even a spa and salon.

Tivoli Royale Properties is now offering 250-square-meter condos that are one unit per floor.

Tivoli Royale is strategically located close to key establishments such as churches, universities, medical institutions, government offices and commercial centers.

