^

Modern Living

Cesar Montano talks about his family-oriented, picturesque address in Quezon City

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 16, 2023 | 11:50am
Cesar Montano talks about his family-oriented, picturesque address in Quezon City
Cesar Montano
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Families who are in search of that perfect place to call their permanent home look for certain things before they make their ultimate decision — location, view, greens, amenities, among others. 

As a homeowner, actor-politician Cesar Montano also considered these factors when he bought his home. Accessibility and a sense of calm and security were among his priorities when he bought his home in 2005. 

There is one amenity, though, that Cesar made him buy his house in Tivoli Royale in Quezon City. What really sealed the deal for him back then was its basketball court. 

"Kasi, dito ako nagba-basketball noon. I love the basketball court here. Napakaganda ng covered court nila dito," he shared.

More than just the basketball court, though, the subdivision has a lush green terrain and offers a scenic view of the hills of Antipolo and Marikina Valley. With its family-oriented environment that promotes a healthy and happy lifestyle, it is an ideal place for families to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and bask in the tranquility of nature.

"Itong Tivoli Royale napaka-family oriented. Well, I was very fortunate na ako ‘yung isa sa mga unang nakabili rito. Gusto ko, kasama ko ang anak ko kapag naglalaro ako. Gusto kong kasabay ko silang naglalaro, having fun together. Kaya kung kayo po ay family-oriented people, this is the perfect place. You can do everything with your kids here," said Cesar.

Tivoli Royale Country Club.

Montano moved in to the subdivision in 2005. He invested on a corner lot at Tivoli Royale, a game-changing decision that he has not regretted, as he loves its picturesque landscape and array of amenities.

Nestled in the heart of Quezon City, it is a hidden gem that offers families a secure and peaceful place to call home. 

Tivoli Royale is seen as an upscale location for families, offering a high level of security while providing the allure of living just outside the bustling city. With lot cuts starting at 300 square meters and boasting of views of the San Mateo mountains, it presents an idyllic setting for those seeking a refined and picturesque lifestyle.

The basketball court of Tivoli Royale.

One of its popular features is its Tivoli Royale Country Club.

This exclusive club provides residents with a range of amenities, including a clubhouse, function rooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a fitness gym, and even a spa and salon. 

Tivoli Royale Properties is now offering 250-square-meter condos that are one unit per floor.

Tivoli Royale is strategically located close to key establishments such as churches, universities, medical institutions, government offices and commercial centers. 

RELATED: Glaiza De Castro opens Baler resort house

CESAR MONTANO

TIVOLI ROYALE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Urban gardening answer to hunger, food inaccessibility
June 18, 2023 - 5:28pm

Urban gardening answer to hunger, food inaccessibility

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | June 18, 2023 - 5:28pm
According to WWF-Philippines, the practice of urban gardening addresses one of the key pillars of food security, access to...
Modern Living
fbtw
Kylie Jenner gives preview of P2-B LA home
June 14, 2023 - 12:09pm

Kylie Jenner gives preview of P2-B LA home

By Kristofer Purnell | June 14, 2023 - 12:09pm
Entreprenuer-socialite Kylie Jenner mildly caved in to the requests of fans to give a mini-tour of her home in Los Angeles,...
Modern Living
fbtw
Beat the heat with the best cooling comfort from Sharp
Sponsored
June 8, 2023 - 8:00am

Beat the heat with the best cooling comfort from Sharp

June 8, 2023 - 8:00am
With a wide variety of offerings, Sharp provides the best quality through its innovative technologies and features providing...
Modern Living
fbtw
WATCH: Netflix unveils Philippine office
Exclusive
May 31, 2023 - 1:09pm

WATCH: Netflix unveils Philippine office

By Kristofer Purnell | May 31, 2023 - 1:09pm
Philstar.com was invited by Netflix Philippines for lunch at their office based in Makati, and we got a quick tour at...
Modern Living
fbtw
Clean and green: Hands On Manila represents the Philippines at global Good Deeds Day
May 30, 2023 - 9:01am

Clean and green: Hands On Manila represents the Philippines at global Good Deeds Day

By Nina Gonzalez | May 30, 2023 - 9:01am
Good Deeds Day (GDD) is a global event that encourages people from all over the world to do good deeds for one day. Its mission...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with