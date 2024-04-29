Bicolano engineer invents paint that reportedly reduces up to 60 percent heat

Naga City's Dexter de Castro said that his invention was inspired by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) technology.

MANILA, Philippines — A Bicolano engineer invented a thermal insulating powder, which can reportedly reduce indoor heat temperature to up to 60 percent.

Accoring to a GMA News report, Naga City's Dexter de Castro said that his invention was inspired by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) technology.

According to De Castro, the coating used in space shuttles was made of pre-cracked ceramic tiles with high silica concent, alumina, and nano ceramic particles.

"This is NASA's space shuttle, it comes from space when it lands on Earth. The pigment-coating you put on the surface of your space shuttles is pre-cracked ceramic tiles, so people cannot (catch fire) inside the space shuttle when it enters the Earth's atmosphere," he said in Bicolano.

"(That is because the) silica content, alumina, and nanoceramic particles are higher (in the space shuttles' surfaces)," he added.

Last year, engineer Junval Parco tested the powder on his walls directly exposed to heat. He said that he observed a reduction in temperature after two coatings.

“Dati kapag nagsandal ako sa wall ko kapag maturog ako mainiton. After na mai-apply ko ito [na powder], at least mga two coatings lang ngani, okay na, bako na gayo mainit,” he said, saying that before painting his wall, he was unable to sleep because of the heat. But thanks to the paint, just two coats are enough and now, he is able to endure the heat from the walls.

Parco now uses the paint in his projects and he claimed that he now gets positive feedback from customers.

De Castro sells a bucket of his powder for P1,620, and P330 per kilogram. He now plans to patent his invention made of soil and silica clay or white clay.

RELATED: Oldest living conjoined twins pass away at 62