Glaiza De Castro opens Baler resort house

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza De Castro's fond memories of bonding with her cousins every Holy Week came to the actress' mind when she recently announced that she is opening up Casa Galura for travelers.

The actress shared on Instagram about her newest investment in Baler.

"Naalala ko lang nung mga bata pa kami tuwing Holy Week, yung mga tita at tito ko yung laging nag bu book ng accommodation para i celebrate ang birthday ni lola at chance narin namin na magkita kitang mag pi pinsan. Overnight lang kami nun pero ang sulit kasi ito rin yung time na magba babad kami sa swimming pool at aahon lang para kumain tapos talon ulit hanggang sa kulukulubot na yung mga daliri namin," Glaiza shared.

Those happy times occurred less as she and her cousins grew up, and their grandparents also passed on.

"Ang daming nagtatanong kung bakit sa Baler ko piniling mag invest. Siguro dahil ni re remind niya ako ng childhood ko at noong mga panahon na nakakapag reunion kaming pamilya. Nakaka miss lang," Glaiza shared.

These precious memories inspired her to put up Casa Galura for families and travelers who want to stay in a homey place while in Baler.

"Pwede ko na officially i announce na bukas na ang @casagalura na ang intensyon ay magkaroon ng chance ang pamilya, magkakaibigan, magkaka trabaho na gumawa ng masasayang alaala na babalik balikan nila. At masaya kaming maging parte nun," the actress said.

The resort house's Airbnb listing said Casa Galura can accommodate 15 guests in three bedrooms. Two of the rooms have bunk beds, while the entire place has four baths. It also features a shared pool, patio/balcony and a backyard.

Apart from this, Glaiza also owns a cafe house in Baler.

"P.S. lolo at lola, sorry na delay yung promise namin sa inyo na bahay na may swimming pool. Pero eto na siya, malamang nakikita niyo narin naman," the actress ended her post.

