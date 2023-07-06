Buying your first car? Car enthusiast gives advice

MANILA, Philippines — A car enthusiast has pieces of advice for people who are planning to buy their first car.

In an interview with Philstar.com, AVB Motorhub President Aitor Barandiaran said that the buyer should really like to own a car.

“First, para sa akin, dapat gusto mo talaga. Kasi first car mo 'yan e, hard-earned money 'yan so it’s have to be something you really like. It has to be really something na really reliable,” he said.

“Siyempre car 'yan, you will use it for a long time, dapat make sure also that the brand you're buying kasi you're going to own the car (for) at least five years or even more,” he added.

Aitor said the price of the car should also be considered.

“Hindi naman 'yan hindi masisira 'di ba? So the service is important also and price can be also considered. So sometimes it may be expensive, but there's reasons why there's so much kasi premium naman talaga 'yung gawa,” he said.

AVB Motorhub formally inaugurates its very first Subaru Cars dealership in Imus, Cavite. AVB is thrilled to bring the Subaru difference of brilliant functionality, extreme capability, and intelligent design to the discerning Southern Luzon market.

Principals from Subaru Singapore Tan Chong International Limited Deputy Chairman, Glenn Tan, and the marketing team from Motor Image Enterprises graced the celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony. In his speech, Tan shared Subaru’s commitment to exceptional Japanese quality and safety standards. With AVB’s experience and leadership in the mobility sector, he is certain that Subaru has a lot of potential to grow further in the Philippines.

AVB Motorhub was established in 2016 and is now operating 12 branches nationwide, distributing KTM motorcycles, Husqvarna motorcycles, Kymco scooters, and Subaru cars. As a dealership, AVB Motorhub adheres to the highest level of customer service and pride and confidence in the brands that they carry.

RELATED: Kendra Kramer gets electric car as 1st car at 13 years old