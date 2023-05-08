^

Kendra Kramer gets electric car as 1st car at 13 years old

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 12:03pm
Kendra Kramer gets electric car as 1st car at 13 years old
Kendra Kramer in an image posted on Instagram on May 7, 2023
Kendra Kramer via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kendra Kramer got her first car at the age of 13. 

In her Instagram account, Kendra posted a photo of her with the new car she named Blush. 

"I feel like crying! My very first car!!" Kendra captioned the post. 

"And the beauty beyond the cute color, and friendly price, is that it's ALL ELECTRIC! Nature friendly! This Ice Cream EV by @jetourautophils is a winner! I named her, BLUSH! Because she makes me blush whenever I see her!" she added. 

Kendra's dad Doug Kramer also posted videos of the car on his Instagram story. 

Recently, Kendra answered if she will join pageants in the future. 

"I don't know. It's definitely an intriguing idea, but I'm just... I don't know yet. Maybe in the future if God would put it in my heart and I will do it," she said. 

“I actually want to join not necessarily beauty pageants, but I want to join fashion shows. Beauty pageants are interesting to me. But I’d rather walk in, you know, like runway shows or fashion shows," she added.

