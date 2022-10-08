Partners for safety and beauty
Sparkada St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City (SLMC-GC) and DermAsia Corporation has teamed up to champion health, beauty, and wellness in the city. The trusted hospital recently opened Skin on the 7th, a new go-to center for beauty enthusiasts. DermAsia, headed by its hardworking CEO and beautypreneur Nikki Tang, supplied them with top-of-the-line medical aesthetic devices, which include ALMA-Q, Mediostar, Dermaforce, and Regenera to ensure that the center provides nothing less than stellar services to their patients.
Known as leaders in their respective fields, the tie-up between DermAsia and SLMC-GC shows their commitment to the center. “Our goal is to offer our clients the best aesthetic treatments where safety and beauty are top priority,” Nikki said. “With DermAsia’s strategic partnership with St. Luke’s, we look forward to the opportunities we can further provide our patients and stakeholders, thanks to the advanced technology offered by the newly acquired machines now installed here at Skin on the 7th Health and Wellness Center.”
