Partners for safety and beauty

OH YES IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
October 8, 2022 | 12:00am
(From left) St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) EVP and chief medical officer Dr. Benjamin Campomanes Jr. and assistant chief medical officer Dr. Anthony Perez, DMark Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corporation CEO Nikki Tang, DermAsia Corporation managing director Charles Mandy, SLMC Department of Dermatology chair Dr. Lia Nebrida-Idea, and St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City’s (SLMC-GC) Skin on the 7th head Dr. Mia Leuenberger at the opening of Skin on the 7th branch in SLMC-GC
Sparkada St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City (SLMC-GC) and DermAsia Corporation has teamed up to champion health, beauty, and wellness in the city. The trusted hospital recently opened Skin on the 7th, a new go-to center for beauty enthusiasts. DermAsia, headed by its hardworking CEO and beautypreneur Nikki Tang, supplied them with top-of-the-line medical aesthetic devices, which include ALMA-Q, Mediostar, Dermaforce, and Regenera to ensure that the center provides nothing less than stellar services to their patients.

Known as leaders in their respective fields, the tie-up between DermAsia and SLMC-GC shows their commitment to the center. “Our goal is to offer our clients the best aesthetic treatments where safety and beauty are top priority,” Nikki said. “With DermAsia’s strategic partnership with St. Luke’s, we look forward to the opportunities we can further provide our patients and stakeholders, thanks to the advanced technology offered by the newly acquired machines now installed here at Skin on the 7th Health and Wellness Center.”

