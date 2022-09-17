^

Modern Living

A milestone worth celebrating

Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2022 | 12:00am
A milestone worth celebrating
The Montemayors: (from left) Irene, Stephanie, debutante Sophia, Sean, Steven, and Caloy.
STAR/ File

Someone once said that “18 is an age of discovery,” and for the talented and effervescent Sophia Bigornia Montemayor, this could not be truer. The gorgeous debutante celebrated coming of age at the five-star Shangri-La at The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, surrounded by her loving parents Caloy and Irene Montemayor, her siblings Sean, Steven, and Stephanie, loved ones, and friends.

Garbed in stunning gowns by celebrated couturiers Michael Cinco and Val Taguba, Sophia was truly the belle of the ball that evening. With a venue styled by Robert Blancaflor, the entrance to the stage by Mainstage Manila and the cotillon de honor evoked inspiration from the elegance of the Met Gala. The debutante also rendered the most beautiful song number, Think of Me, from the famed “Phantom of the Opera,” while the music of the In Heat Band, along with DJ Kat’s original mix, filled the air during the after-party. Truly, the Montemayors are a family who knows how to celebrate the important things in life: thanksgiving, family, coming of age, and beauty.

