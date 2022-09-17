Driving Boris in the city

It’s got the look: The Honda City Hatchback RS is lovely to see and even lovelier to drive.

Optional mask wearing outdoors has finally arrived for us here in the Philippines — almost back to what is normal, it seems.

So, to celebrate face freedom, I took Boris on a car ride to the park. Our ride was the Honda City Hatchback, the brand’s grand concept of an “energetic hatchback,” which aims to exude a more active and energetic character.

At the ongoing eighth Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) until Sept. 18, Honda showcases its joyful and safer world where the brand keeps its steadfast commitment to be the power that supports people as they pursue their dreams. Honda aims for zero collision fatalities from the use of all its products by 2050.

Doggo ready: Boris takes his seat.

Back to the drive

While the Honda City Hatchback shares values in terms of comfort, premium and high quality with the sedan, it aims to provide a sporty yet versatile and cool vehicle that would complement the diverse needs of customers based on their active lifestyle.

I have been going on long drives with my furbaby Boris since he was three months old and could ride a vehicle. Today, I am in a reflective mood as I drive Boris. I wonder if he is having a good time. Let me share what I have read and learned from experience about pets and car rides.

Bring a dog on an adventure. One thing about our dogs is that they love an adventure. And, for as long as the fur parent is with them, they are bound to feel safe. Boris is the curious one and he really enjoys any kind of vehicle ride, whether it’s visiting a new dog park or greeting the new neighbors, but he is just as happy exploring that interesting-smelling crawlspace under the car.

And, for me, as it is now for him, a car ride is the best kind of adventure — it’s novel, unpredictable, lasts much longer than the average walk, and offers all kinds of opportunities for new discoveries.

Let him smell the air. When we get to areas where I can open the window, I do. Dogs go crazy over smells, whether good, really bad, or in between — and with good reason. I read that scientists have determined that dogs have about 3,000,000 olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to our 30,000, and their sense of smell is anywhere from 10,000 to 100,000 times stronger than ours.

I know that when I open the window Boris is immediately drawn to the open air because there seems to be an unseen world that promises infinite olfactory discoveries for him.

Let them take in the sights. If your dog has ever gone manic at the sight of a cat or sounded off the second he spotted the garbage truck, you have some idea of how easily he’s stimulated by visual cues. On a car ride there are endless new things to see every minute, from birds, to pedestrians, to other doggie passengers.

Dogs are always happy to be close to you. Your dog can see you, smell you, and be close to you while still getting all kinds of sensory stimulation he wouldn’t at home. What greater joy is there for a furbaby?

Red and ready: From the red stitching of the upholstery and steering wheel to the easy-to-reach knobs and generous space, this Honda City Hatchback is ready for any adventure.

Just great

As we drive through the streets of SLEX, my thoughts are temporarily back on the Honda City Hatchback. I am amazed that it has a spacious cabin complemented by high-quality materials similar to the sedan. Of course, the 1.5-Liter 4 Cylinder DOHC i-VTEC engine drives so smoothly that I feel safe as I drive, and know Boris does, too.

Honda’s Eco Assist System, which consists of the ECON mode and Eco-Coaching Ambient Light, is available to help promote fuel-efficient driving.

As a standard, the City Hatchback is equipped with G-Force Control body structure that helps to protect the vehicle’s cabin during collisions from any direction. Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Anti-Lock Braking System, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, and Hill Start Assist and Multi-view Rear Camera with dynamic guidelines are enough to know we are truly in for the safest ride. There are also six airbags, consisting of the dual front airbags, front driver and passenger-side airbags and side-curtain airbags.

Since the Honda City was first introduced to the Philippine market in 1996 it has established itself as one of the market’s top-of-mind models in the sub-compact sedan category. At the eighth PIMS, Honda presents an accessorized version of the Honda City, complete with Modulo accessories.

Time to breathe

All too soon the drive has come to an end and the park is just a few feet away from where I stop. I step out of car and give one more loving glance to the Honda City Hatchback.

I love its RS design front bumper and high-gloss black front grille with RS emblem, complemented by full LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. At the side, the high-gloss black power-folding mirrors and 16-inch two-tone Berlina Black aluminum alloy wheels further contribute to the strong side-profile character design.

Watching a dog enjoy a car ride (from the rearview mirror) is a true delight, but letting him run in the park adds an unmistakable look of pure happiness to his face. As he scurries about, I wonder what all this joy means to him.

In all honesty I’ll probably never know for sure, because he can’t tell me. But it seems I’ve sniffed out the mystery a little bit, and found much time for him to enjoy.

Drive on.

* * *

Visit the Honda booth and see the all-new HR-V RS grade and the preview of the highly anticipated All-New BR-V, which will be officially available for the Philippine market very soon. The eighth PIMS is on until Sept. 18 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Tickets are available at the venue for P200 each.