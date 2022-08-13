A new wellness haven opens in Pasay City

(From left) BRM Centers OPC president and CEO Crystal Jacinto, Pasay City Lone District representative Antonino Calixto, Pasay City mayor Imelda “Emi” Calixto-Rubiano, Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. president and CEO Kingston Sian, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and European Wellness Group chairman Prof. Dato’ Sr. Dr. Mike Chan during the ribbon-cutting ceremon

Ew Villa Medica Manila Premier Center recently opened its first branch in the Philippines. The meaningful event was attended by the who’s who in the Philippine wellness industry, like BRM Centers OPC president and CEO Crystal Jacinto, who has always been a believer in holistic healing.

Headed by the hardworking European Wellness Medical Group chairman Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan, the holistic wellness and rejuvenation center specializes in both preventive and regenerative medicine based on the knowledge and effectiveness of Swiss Biological Medicine and bio-molecular therapy.

The healthcare group delivers premium regenerative solutions through integrating cellular therapies, biomedical diagnostic, and therapeutic devices with advanced health programs, and believes that a holistic, integrated approach to healthcare is the best way to improve people’s quality of life while extending it.

EW Villa Medica Manila Premier is located on the 2nd floor of Newport Mall Garden Wing in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.