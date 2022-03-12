Seasons Greetings

The Seasons Residences combines Filipino hospitality with Japanese efficiency, gifting its future residents with an elevated lifestyle at the very heart of Bonifacio Global City.

It can be an early Christmas for new condominium buyers, if you consider the latest offering by premier real estate developer Federal Land, Inc. They, together with partners Nomura Real Estate Development and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., just launched the third residential tower of The Seasons Residences: Aki Tower, located in Bonifacio Global City.

This new tower, inspired by Japan’s evocative season of autumn, continues to deliver the same quality of design, wider range of amenities and meticulously designed living spaces that the first two towers, Haru and Natsu, presented to discerning homeowners.

The towers are rising in Federal Land’s master-planned community, Grand Central Park, which anchors this corner of BGC. The towers define the Seasons Residences as a complete mixed-use development that complement upscale residences with curated amenities, highlighted by the first Mitsukoshi in the country.

The Seasons Residences promises to combine the best of Filipino hospitality and a sense of community, with the Japanese well-known tradition of excellence and innovation.

The development also presents a unique amenity: The Guest House. The design is inspired by traditional Japanese architecture and will be made available for lease to relatives and friends of residents.

Contemporary living with Japanese design DNA

Ensuring that Japanese artistry and excellence are embedded in the development, the joint venture commissioned renowned Japanese design firms Nikken Sekkei Group for the overall conceptual design; Nomura Co., Ltd. for the interior design of the mall; Torafu Architects for the façade concept; and Asao Tokolo for the façade pattern. These four have collaborated with established Filipino firms like Casas Architects to ensure that the final product features elegant Japanese innovations meant to raise the standards of comfort, convenience, and functionality for its future residents.

This innovation extends to the complex’s engineering. All towers are equipped with Viscoelastic Coupling Dampers, a breakthrough in earthquake vibration-control technology that can withstand earthquakes and high winds, common to both the Philippines and Japan. You can sleep soundly, assured of full safety and protection.

For those in the know, the key amenity in condominium units is storage, storage, storage. Each individual unit is equipped with a unique Japanese storage system, including kitchen floor storage, dedicated shoe cabinets, and efficient bedroom closets. The kitchens are blessed with a space-saving kitchen sink incorporating draining and cutting boards to maximize counter space, a rangehood with Japanese oil-filter technology, as well as air-washing tiles that reduce excessive humidity and foul odors.

The four-story mall will feature a well-curated menu of shops, a supermarket, and a food hall, among many other offerings.

Even the plumbing is innovative. All units are equipped with a sunken slab that allows pipe maintenance without disturbing the unit below.

The Seasons Residences are also eco-friendly. Units are provided with water-efficient Japanese-branded showers and toilets. Motion sensor-operated lighting illuminates all common areas while saving energy.

Amenities inpired by Japan’s Four Seasons

Aside from the units, the amenities level, which are for use by residents, is inspired by the seasons of Japan. The layouts of the interior spaces and exterior landscape are patterned after spring (Haru), summer (Natsu), autumn (Aki), and winter (Fuyu).

A modern gym and landscaped gardens evoke the fresh beginnings of spring. The swimming pool and karaoke room paint a vision of a fun-filled summer. Autumn is associated with creativity, so a music room, reading lounge, and business center are provided to enhance your creative needs. Last but not least, The Seasons Residences offers a spa and wellness room that provides pampered comfort.

The Seasons Residences sit on a well-endowed podium. This will feature the country’s first Mitsukoshi, a four-story mall named after Japan’s oldest department store. This premium commercial establishment will be framed with signature Japanese design elements in a casual but still elegant setting. The basement level will host Mitsukoshi’s signature depachika, offering top-shelf Japanese food and related products.

A separate floor will highlight a modern beauty store that offers natural and organic cosmetic brands. The mall will offer an extensive range of new lifestyle experiences via well curated tenants, cutting-edge yet refined, Japanese-style interior design, and the efficient service that top Japanese retail establishments like Mitsukoshi are known the world over for.

A prestigious address in a prime location

The Seasons Residences are rising next to Grand Hyatt Manila within Grand Central Park, in a master-planned community developed by Federal Land in Bonifacio Global City. The address will put you close to key institutions like St. Luke’s Medical Center, the Philippine Stock Exchange, embassies, the country’s top corporate offices, international schools, parks, and places of worship.

Access to the project is convenient via major transport infrastructure such as the BGC-Ortigas Road Link, the Metro Manila Subway System, the BGC-NAIA Bus Rapid Transit System, and the proposed Skytrain monorail link from BGC to Guadalupe, Makati City.

Experience the Japanese way of life at The Seasons Residences, located in thriving Bonifacio Global City. No need to wait for Christmas; the season for planning to move to a new residence is now.

* * *

For more information on how you could own a piece of Japan in the heart of BGC, visit www.theseasonsresidences.ph or call 8359-6756 to schedule a private viewing in the showroom located at 7th Avenue corner 34th Street, Grand Central Park, BGC.