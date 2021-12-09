



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Modern Living

                        
Home for the holidays at RLC Residences

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 11:40am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Home for the holidays at RLC Residences
This holiday season, redefine what home means to you at the coziest spots all around the metro and take your pick from an array of ready-for-occupancy properties from RLC Residences.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines – If there’s anything three lockdowns have taught us, it’s that home is what you decide it should be.  And you deserve one that doesn’t compromise safety, convenience and ease-of-access, and fully support your upgraded lifestyle.



This holiday season, redefine what home means to you at the coziest spots all around the metro and take your pick from an array of ready-for-occupancy properties from RLC Residences.



Create the space you’ve always dreamt of in any of these six residential hotspots. Now, you have options all over Metro Manila that don’t skimp on convenience, its very accessible locations, and irresistible promos that can make your dreams much easier to manifest.



The Magnolia Residences






For those who find comfort in the bustling energy of the north, this award-winning property recognized as the Best Mega Mixed-Use Architectural Design by PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2021 is the perfect place to be.



Boasting a robust and family-centered ambiance with its tight-knit communities and neighborhood spirit, potential residents with love for the Quezon City area can now plant their own roots in this master-planned residential, commercial complex at the core of a home-life hotspot that is rich in culture, color and comfort. So enjoy the city life of your dreams with up to 10% off on selected units.



The Trion Towers






Located within the energizing Bonifacio Global City, The Trion Towers offers one and two-bedroom ready-for-occupancy units that are nothing short of spacious and comfortable living areas.



This standout development is also home to top-notch amenities for fitness, wellness and entertainment, making it the perfect city-centered residence for both individuals and starting families. The options for comfortable living and room to pursue leisure activities are endless. This holiday season, The Trion Towers offers up to 10% discount on selected units!



The Radiance Manila Bay






For those who want to embrace the cool breeze, Radiance Manila Bay is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. This property offers one and two-bedroom ready-for-occupancy units, some with balcony options, that allow future residents to come home to the impressive Manila Bay sunset spilling into their units with an unparalleled view of the country’s famous capital.



Apart from this, new residents will also be coming home to a wide array of wellness amenities, creating a pocket of paradise at the heart of the bustling city. This December, come home for the holidays and secure your own flat with a special discount of up to 30% on selected units.



Chimes Greenhills






One of Greenhills’ charms is that it sits comfortably at the halfway point between the north and the south, making it a convenient place to live in. If this is where you wish to plant your roots, then Chimes Greenhills is the right pick.



This hard-to-miss 40-story condominium along Annapolis Street is a stone’s throw away from the famous Greenhills Shopping Center. It offers studio, one and two-bedroom units ready for aspiring homeowners to move into as early as this December, the perfect time and place to shuffle between work, rest and some major holiday shopping. Experience affordable city living without giving up the convenience here at Chimes Greenhills and get deals of up to 2.5% off on featured units.



Axis Residences






Your dream home is waiting for you at Axis Residences. Located cozily within the Robinsons Forum complex in Mandaluyong City, prepare to cuddle into your very own abode at the end of a busy day.



Ready whenever you are, this joint venture project of Robinsons Land Corporation and Federal Land Inc. boasts of innovatively crafted studio and two-bedroom units with countless condo living benefits. Manifest your dream home with a vast selection of leisure and recreational amenities as well. Treat yourself this holiday season with a discount of up to 2% on featured units and the dream city life you’ve always deserved.



Sonata Private Residences






With a surge in popularity for its upgraded standard of living, properties in the Ortigas area have caught the attention of many potential homeowners.



If you’re looking for ease of access and all the support you need within your reach, consider starting fresh at the Sonata Private Residences located at the corner of Lourdes Drive and San Miguel Avenue. Safe and secure, this two-tower high-rise sanctuary is tethered to the rows of both business and lifestyle hotspots this side of town, making it incredibly easy to shuffle between premier shops, major shopping areas, medical facilities and other lifestyle establishments.



Residents can expect no less than luxurious, hotel-grade interior amenities made available in their exclusive safe spaces. Selected units come with up to 20% discount!



Get your fresh start in any of these energizing ready-for-occupancy properties by RLC Residences and discover what home really means in a space that’s safe, inspiring, and made for your comfort and convenience.



You can find these RLC Residences properties at the heart of the cities they’re located in, but if you want your dream home to become a reality today, connect to an RLC Residences Property Specialist via http://bit.ly/RLCResidences_OnlineAppointment.



Don’t wait for the new year for a fresh start. RLC Residences is ready for you to come home to, so you can enjoy the holidays that you deserve.



 



For updates, make sure to follow RLC Residences on Facebook and on Instagram. To learn more, visit www.rlcresidences.com.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ROBINSONS RESIDENCES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Home for the holidays at RLC Residences
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Home for the holidays at RLC Residences


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
This holiday season, redefine what home means to you at the coziest spots all around the metro and take your pick from an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Home Alone' house now available on Airbnb
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 hours ago

                              
                              
'Home Alone' house now available on Airbnb


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Now you can have the same Christmas adventures as Kevin McCallister did as you can stay at the famous McCallister’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 '100% Filipino-made': Pampanga furniture maker shares success story despite pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'100% Filipino-made': Pampanga furniture maker shares success story despite pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Genteel Home, an interior design store known for its distinct, chic furniture pieces, opens its first-ever showroom in Angeles,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A whimsical fairytale
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
A whimsical fairytale


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Stylish and affable friends Marissa Fenton and Cocoy Cordoba hosted an unforgettably fun and whimsical gathering at Chef Jessie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The future is 10,000 MBPS
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
The future is 10,000 MBPS


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
We may be in different venues all at once, but we are still gathered here today, in one virtual room, made possible by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A hollistic approach to beauty and wellness
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
A hollistic approach to beauty and wellness


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
DMARK Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corporation, led by their CEO, the hardworking beautypreneur Nikki Tang, have always...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with