Home for the holidays at RLC Residences

This holiday season, redefine what home means to you at the coziest spots all around the metro and take your pick from an array of ready-for-occupancy properties from RLC Residences.

MANILA, Philippines – If there’s anything three lockdowns have taught us, it’s that home is what you decide it should be. And you deserve one that doesn’t compromise safety, convenience and ease-of-access, and fully support your upgraded lifestyle.

This holiday season, redefine what home means to you at the coziest spots all around the metro and take your pick from an array of ready-for-occupancy properties from RLC Residences.

Create the space you’ve always dreamt of in any of these six residential hotspots. Now, you have options all over Metro Manila that don’t skimp on convenience, its very accessible locations, and irresistible promos that can make your dreams much easier to manifest.

The Magnolia Residences

For those who find comfort in the bustling energy of the north, this award-winning property recognized as the Best Mega Mixed-Use Architectural Design by PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2021 is the perfect place to be.

Boasting a robust and family-centered ambiance with its tight-knit communities and neighborhood spirit, potential residents with love for the Quezon City area can now plant their own roots in this master-planned residential, commercial complex at the core of a home-life hotspot that is rich in culture, color and comfort. So enjoy the city life of your dreams with up to 10% off on selected units.

The Trion Towers

Located within the energizing Bonifacio Global City, The Trion Towers offers one and two-bedroom ready-for-occupancy units that are nothing short of spacious and comfortable living areas.

This standout development is also home to top-notch amenities for fitness, wellness and entertainment, making it the perfect city-centered residence for both individuals and starting families. The options for comfortable living and room to pursue leisure activities are endless. This holiday season, The Trion Towers offers up to 10% discount on selected units!

The Radiance Manila Bay

For those who want to embrace the cool breeze, Radiance Manila Bay is the perfect place to unwind after a long day. This property offers one and two-bedroom ready-for-occupancy units, some with balcony options, that allow future residents to come home to the impressive Manila Bay sunset spilling into their units with an unparalleled view of the country’s famous capital.

Apart from this, new residents will also be coming home to a wide array of wellness amenities, creating a pocket of paradise at the heart of the bustling city. This December, come home for the holidays and secure your own flat with a special discount of up to 30% on selected units.

Chimes Greenhills

One of Greenhills’ charms is that it sits comfortably at the halfway point between the north and the south, making it a convenient place to live in. If this is where you wish to plant your roots, then Chimes Greenhills is the right pick.

This hard-to-miss 40-story condominium along Annapolis Street is a stone’s throw away from the famous Greenhills Shopping Center. It offers studio, one and two-bedroom units ready for aspiring homeowners to move into as early as this December, the perfect time and place to shuffle between work, rest and some major holiday shopping. Experience affordable city living without giving up the convenience here at Chimes Greenhills and get deals of up to 2.5% off on featured units.

Axis Residences

Your dream home is waiting for you at Axis Residences. Located cozily within the Robinsons Forum complex in Mandaluyong City, prepare to cuddle into your very own abode at the end of a busy day.

Ready whenever you are, this joint venture project of Robinsons Land Corporation and Federal Land Inc. boasts of innovatively crafted studio and two-bedroom units with countless condo living benefits. Manifest your dream home with a vast selection of leisure and recreational amenities as well. Treat yourself this holiday season with a discount of up to 2% on featured units and the dream city life you’ve always deserved.

Sonata Private Residences

With a surge in popularity for its upgraded standard of living, properties in the Ortigas area have caught the attention of many potential homeowners.

If you’re looking for ease of access and all the support you need within your reach, consider starting fresh at the Sonata Private Residences located at the corner of Lourdes Drive and San Miguel Avenue. Safe and secure, this two-tower high-rise sanctuary is tethered to the rows of both business and lifestyle hotspots this side of town, making it incredibly easy to shuffle between premier shops, major shopping areas, medical facilities and other lifestyle establishments.

Residents can expect no less than luxurious, hotel-grade interior amenities made available in their exclusive safe spaces. Selected units come with up to 20% discount!

Get your fresh start in any of these energizing ready-for-occupancy properties by RLC Residences and discover what home really means in a space that’s safe, inspiring, and made for your comfort and convenience.

You can find these RLC Residences properties at the heart of the cities they’re located in, but if you want your dream home to become a reality today, connect to an RLC Residences Property Specialist via http://bit.ly/RLCResidences_OnlineAppointment.

Don’t wait for the new year for a fresh start. RLC Residences is ready for you to come home to, so you can enjoy the holidays that you deserve.

For updates, make sure to follow RLC Residences on Facebook and on Instagram. To learn more, visit www.rlcresidences.com.