Solar panels, studios: Sharon Cuneta shows 'Mega' house under construction

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta showed a glimpse of her dream home, which is now under construction.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a video of the construction.

Sharon said that the total floor are of their home is about 2,300 square meters built across five lots. She added that the original plan of 3,500 square meters was scaled down to 3,000 square meters, not including the pool, pool house and dog house.

“House Construction Update: Basement parking done. Ground floor being worked on now on the Family House Wing. This is half of our whole house,” Sharon said.

“They are now excavating and starting on the other half of the house, which is MY wing. Yes I will have my own half of the home for my books, clothes, studio for vlogs, maybe a small recording studio, dressing room, etc. - my ‘She-Cave',” she added.

Apart from these, the following are the house's other features:

Pool with hot tub fashioned from their former California home

Solar panels

Rain-collecting tanks

The “Megastar” said that their house, designed by architect Conrad Onglao, will be finished in one or one and a half years.

“So inuna muna yung main house naming pamilya. Connecting ang house ko na may basement so 3-stories siya dahil hindi pang parking ang basement ko. Matapos sana agad - pero mga 1-1/2 years pa siguro - para lahat ng doggies ko makalipat na rin sa house nila sa may pool, may garden na kami at may sariling kuwarto ang iba sa doggies ko sa family home."