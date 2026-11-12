Refined yet approachable: Tasting the masterfully crafted new Cantonese menu at Crystal Dragon, City of Dreams Manila

Chef de Cuisine Chan Choo Kean, along with his culinary team, has curated Crystal Dragon’s new à la carte menu highlighting Cantonese cuisine. Shown in the photo: Crispy Rice with Assorted Seafood and Superior Broth in Stone Pot masterfully prepared by Chef Chan.

MANILA, Philippines — As Filipinos, we always have an affinity to Chinese food, with soulful and flavorful dishes serving as staples for special occasions, or just cravings. But step inside Crystal Dragon at the consistent Forbes Travel Guide Five Star rated Nüwa Manila, City of Dreams and one might feel struck by the award-winning Chinese restaurant’s refined interiors that mirrors an elegant jewelry box.

Yet the comforting aromas wafting through the air immediately entices to a dining experience that’s far from intimidating. What awaits is a rediscovery of Chinese cuisine as we know it—approachable but elevated, and ultimately crafted with meticulous care.

This delicate balance is precisely what Crystal Dragon showcases with its new à la carte menu highlighting Cantonese cuisine, which we got to experience firsthand at an exclusive lunch with members of the media.

Masterfully curated and prepared by Chef de Cuisine Chan Choo Kean and his culinary team, the à la carte menu reminded us that time is the ultimate ingredient. There’s no rush here—only dishes given hours of preparation and slow cooking to coax the purest flavors possible.

Braised Fish Maw with Grouper in Superior Broth

Just like our group’s top pick for the day, the Braised Fish Maw with Grouper in Superior Broth. This bowl with a hearty serving—was big in flavors, courtesy of a deep and rich superior broth simmered for hours, balanced by a subtle kick of heat and tanginess. The inventive addition of kaffir lime and yellow pepper purée lifted the velvety soup, giving it a vibrant, nuanced finish.

The hot and sour soup is one of the two standout dishes previously featured on the six-hands Michelin starred dining experience presented by the culinary masters behind Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s acclaimed Dragon restaurants, held recently at Crystal Dragon last April. Both are original creations hailing from the three Michelin-starred and three Black-Pearl Diamond Awardee Jade Dragon at City of Dreams Macau.

Baked Crab Shell stuffed with Mushroom and Black Truffle

The second dish is the Baked Crab Shell stuffed with Mushroom and Black Truffle, again a masterclass in contemporary Cantonese cooking that marries traditional sweetness from fresh crabmeat with earthy, aromatic notes typically seen in Western cuisine.

Adding to the appreciation of the meal, all premium and live seafood are sourced locally within the Philippines, championing sustainability and livelihood of local fisherfolk.

Crystal Dragon’s dim sum selection was also outstanding, impressing not only in taste but also in presentation. After all, we eat with our eyes too.

A feast for the eyes and the palate, these artfully crafted dim sum creations delight in every bite. From left: Goldfish Dumpling filled with Shrimp and Diced Pumpkin; Chaozhou-style Deep-fried Prawn Balls and Steamed Assorted Vegetables Dumpling with Chinese Yam

We were served Goldfish Dumpling Filled with Shrimp and Diced Pumpkin, “Ham Sui Kok” Iberico Pork with Black Garlic, Deep-fried Black Swan Taro Puff, and Chaozhou-style Deep-Fried Prawn Balls—delicate, bite-sized creations that doubled as miniature works of art.

Crystal Dragon also proved its superiority when it came to Chinese barbecues. The Tea-smoked Australian Beef Short Ribs were to die for—the hours of patient smoking unmistakable in how deeply the tea aromas permeated the meat, which practically melted in the mouth. Enjoyed alongside crisp, fluffy homemade buns, the pairing felt like quintessential Cantonese comfort.

Other barbecue specialties in the new menu include the Traditional Whole Roasted Duck carved tableside, Crispy Roasted Chicken and Roasted Crispy Pork Belly.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez Tea-smoked Australian Beef Short Ribs

Even the smallest details matter in meals like this that’s why Chef Chan and his team also put careful thought down to the condiments that open the palate and enhance the flavors. My personal favorite was the pear marinated in red wine and of course, their signature X.O. sauce.

Making the lunch even more unforgettable were the bespoke tea pairings Crystal Dragon has recently introduced.

The Aged Pu-erh Tea, paired with the main course, was a time capsule in itself. Pu-erh leaves are aged meticulously over time to develop a smoother, mellower and far more complex profile.

Taking 20 years to age, Crystal Dragon’s pu-erh offers notes of dried wood and an earthy natural sweetness, followed by a long, clean finish—making it particularly well-suited to Cantonese dishes.

The welcome tea came in Osmanthus Oolong, light and refreshing with a delicate floral aroma and smooth, elegant finish, while the appetizers and soup were paired with Rose Black Cold Brew Tea, with rose notes, gentle tannins, and a crisp and refreshing character to complement savory flavors.

Philstar.com / Euden Valdez The welcome tea and complimentary amuse-bouche

These specialty tea options can be ordered separately by the teapot.

Also watch out for dishes marked as Chef’s Recommendations, personally handpicked by Chef Chan to fully immerse in his culinary approach.

Ours was the Crispy Rice with Assorted Seafood and Superior Broth in Stone Pot, which for the occasion only, Chef Chan cooked tableside with a flair of a true master.

As sweet ending to our Cantonese lunch, we delighted in a trio of Deep-fried Black Pearl in Homemade Salted Egg Lava, Snowbird’s Nest and Milk Pudding in Coconut, and Crystal Dragon’s signature Cranberry Red Wine Snow Skin.

By launching its new à la carte menus—for lunch and dinner—Crystal Dragon hopes to invite diners to elevate their dining experiences, whether for quiet family meals, milestone celebrations, or productive business lunches.

Crystal Dragon’s interior inspired by an elegant jewelry box

True to its mission of making authentic Cantonese cuisine accessible to more Filipinos, Crystal Dragon also promises exceptional value.

Diners can look forward to hearty sharing plates of Roasted Crispy Pork Belly at P780++, Wok-fried Chicken Cubes in Hoisin sauce and caramelized walnuts at P680++, Wok-fried Vermicelli with crab meat, scallops and egg at P850++, Braised Fujian-style Fried Rice with Dried Scallops and Roasted Pork Belly at P680++, and Snow Bird’s Nest and Milk Pudding in Coconut at P550++.

Even the hand-crafted dim sum specialties can be shared with prices starting from P350++.

It is no wonder Crystal Dragon consistently features in the annual Tatler Best Philippine Guide and holds the World Culinary Awards’ Philippines’ Best Hotel Restaurant title from 2024 to 2026.

Chef Chan and the entire Crystal Dragon kitchen ensures that true Chinese cuisine—refined yet still accessible—is an experience to be shared.

Crystal Dragon is open daily for lunch from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For inquiries and reservations, call (+632) 8800-8080 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com. Explore more of City of Dreams Manila’s promotional offers, rewards, or instantly check Melco Club points with the new Melco Club App, available for free download on iOS and Android.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with City of Dreams. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.