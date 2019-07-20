A Safari Encounter

Chaine des Rotisseurs Bailliage Cebu gave their members a taste of the wild side as they held their fellowship at Cebu Safari & Adventure Park in collaboration with Marco Polo Plaza Cebu (MPPC). Personally welcomed by the hardworking general manager Brian Connelly and director of sales and marketing Lara Constantino-Scarrow, the guests gathered during sundown for a one of a kind gastronomic adventure and enjoyed a sumptuous feast specially curated by the top-notch five-star hotel. The buffet featured several signature African dishes like Ghana’s Waakye Rice, South African braais and triple wild mushroom potjie paired with fine selection of South African wines.

Never-Ending Summer at Henann

Henann Group of Resorts president Alfonso Chusuey, Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Henann Group of Resorts chairman Dr. Henry Chusuey and vice president for marketing Karl Chusuey at Henann Regency Resort & Spa.

The rainy days are back, but thankfully summer never ends at Boracay Island’s premium getaways Henann Regency Resort & Spa and Henann Prime Beach and Panglao Island’s premier resort Henann Resort Alona Beach Bohol. Managed by Henann Group of Resorts and led by chairman Dr. Henry Chusuey, president Alfonso Chusuey and vice president for marketing Karl Chusuey, Henann Regency – well-known for having the longest beachfront in Station 2 – and Henann Prime – the company’s first beachfront resort in Station 1 – sit along Boracay’s world-famous crystal clear waters and powder-white sand, while Henann Resort Alona Beach Bohol is a tropical paradise of a lush 6.5 hectare property on the pristine shores of Alona Beach. High-ranking government officials, businessmen and academicians enjoyed not only the immaculate beach but also the resorts’ premium rooms and pool villas, a wide range of dining outlets and other impressive facilities. For inquiries and reservations, call the Manila office at 230-3000 to 03 or visit www.henann.com.

A Proud Moment

Henry and Bernice Cua, Mike Limpe, graduate Michelle Limpe, Lucy, Jordan, Karen and Jerry Limpe.

Doting mother Karen Limpe was the epitome of a proud mom as her lovely daughter Michelle graduated as class valedictorian from Everest Academy Manila. She was also the recipient of the Integra Mulier Award, the highest citation granted to an exceptional graduating student.