Creativity meets security: How these influencers stay financially confident while chasing their dreams

MANILA, Philippines — The way Filipinos approach financial security has evolved. It’s no longer just about leaving something behind for their loved ones. It’s about living fully today while feeling confident that the future is taken care of no matter what happens.

That’s exactly what AXA Secure Future offers. Payable for seven years, this insurance plan offers built-in cash payout benefits. Starting from the eighth year until the 20th year, policyholders receive guaranteed annual payouts equal to 8% of their basic sum insured, plus potential non-guaranteed dividends.

On the 20th year, they also get a lump-sum benefit equivalent to 100% of their basic sum insured—making it a smart way to secure protection while growing funds for future goals.

For many, this isn’t just an insurance plan—but a tool to turn financial goals into reality. Whether it’s launching a business, investing in a child’s education, or securing an early retirement, AXA Secure Future empowers people to build their best lives.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, three content creators—Reph Bangsil, Charm de Leon and Juancho Triviño—share how the guaranteed benefits of AXA Secure Future help them stay financially confident while pursuing their dreams.

Reph Bangsil: Building a safety net while taking risks

“Before, I thought making money was enough—but financial security is more than just earning,” says Reph, a content creator and entrepreneur.

“’Nung nag-start ako mag-plano financially, mas naging confident ako to take risks in whatever aspect of my life when I’ve gotten my insurance plan and fully understood its value. For example, AXA Secure Future has the highest life insurance coverage.* This gives me peace of mind na kung may mangyari mang any life setback, my family will have the financial safety net to bounce back or sustain their quality of life.”

For someone who enjoys pushing limits—whether in expanding or venturing into new businesses or splurging into a rewarding travel experience—Reph values the security this policy provides.

“It helps me enjoy life more, knowing na I am covered no matter what. I'm no longer scared of what-ifs because I now have something set up long-term,” he said.

He also emphasizes why young professionals should start securing their future early.

“These days, saving money should be more than just setting a portion aside. If you really want to build wealth, you need a financial plan that grows with you. AXA Secure Future lets you save, earn, and get protection all in one. The earlier you start, the greater the benefits.”

Charm De Leon: Growing together with peace of mind

As a financial educator and entrepreneur, Charm De Leon understands that financial planning changes when you get married.

“Marriage changes the way you think about money. It’s no longer just about personal goals but about securing a future together,” she says.

For Charm, AXA Secure Future empowers her and her husband to face life’s uncertainties, knowing that they have a structured financial plan in place.

“People think of life insurance as just a backup plan, but it’s really a financial planning tool. One of the best things about AXA Secure Future is its guaranteed lump sum benefit, which we can claim at the end of our policy term. This provides a helpful financial boost to supplement any of our married life goals, whether it’s investing, traveling, or securing our family’s future.”

Juancho Triviño: Being present today while securing tomorrow

As a husband and father, actor Juancho Triviño knows how important it is to plan.

“My kids are still young—just three and one—but as they grow, our expenses will increase: school, hobbies and their future opportunities,” Juancho explains.

“What I love about AXA Secure Future is the guaranteed yearly payouts from year eight to year 20. It’s an investment today that ensures we're able to empower our kids tomorrow.”

For Juancho, financial security is about finding balance. “My wife and I prioritize spending quality time with our kids. We don’t want to be so consumed by work that we miss out on their important years. With AXA Secure Future, we know our money is working harder for us, providing that much-needed enhancement to our usual stream of income and savings, so we can focus on what truly matters—our family.”



He also encourages young families to see life insurance as a long-term strategy rather than an expense. “Many hesitate to invest in life insurance, but the right plan doesn’t just protect—it empowers. With AXA Secure Future, we know we’re making the right decisions for our family’s financial well-being. Being one of the global leaders in insurance and investment, AXA is our trusted partner when it comes to our family’s financial security.”

Why AXA Secure Future stands out

Abel Vergara, Chief Proposition and Products Officer of AXA Philippines, further explains how AXA Secure Future provides policyholders with both security and financial flexibility by combining protection with guaranteed cash benefits.

“For example, a 35-year-old policyholder with a P250,000 basic sum insured and an annual premium of P60,107.50 (or P5,710/month) will receive a guaranteed yearly cash payout of P20,000 plus non-guaranteed dividends; a one-time lump sum benefit amounting to P250,000 upon policy maturity; and should anything happen to them, a 20-year life insurance coverage of P625,000—that’s 250% of the sum insured, ensuring a stronger financial safety net for their loved ones,” Vergara shared.

Life insurance means having confidence in your financial future—knowing that you’re not just covered but also empowered to achieve your long-term goals. With AXA Secure Future, #KnowYouCan save, grow your money and protect what matters most.

* Among limited-pay endowment plans, based on findings from AXA Philippines' internal market scan conducted March 2025

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with AXA. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.