Surge Fitness + Lifestyle ends the year with a bang at XYLO at the Palace in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — As the holiday season fast approaches, it is now the perfect time to finally destress and celebrate, acknowledging all the hard work, commitment and perseverance every member and partner has contributed in the continuous growth and success of Surge Fitness + Lifestyle.

And what better way to end the year in style than with the much-awaited annual Surge Xmas Party held recently at the prestigious XYLO at the Palace in BGC—the perfect opportunity for the whole community to connect, celebrate and enjoy the fruits of everyone’s hard work, together. Surge Fitness + Lifestyle planned an exciting evening filled with engaging activities, delectable food, drinks, and delightful entertainment that kept the festive spirit alive during the whole night.

Guests were welcomed by a warm yet electric atmosphere, all donned up in their best fantasy movie attire, with the best in costume getting its due reward, by the end of the night. The event was an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, joy and celebration, reflecting on everyone’s hard-earned success achieved over the year.

There was live entertainment, including music and performances that kept the energy high, bringing together industry partners, corporate partners, stakeholders, media friends and valued Surge members for a night of pure enjoyment, fun and bliss.

One of the highlights of the evening was the Surge Got Talent 2024 contest, where talented teams competed for a hefty cash prize! They showcased their skills, creativity, and artistry in captivating the audience and encouraged friendly competition among all the participants. The overall champion was Surge Estancia Club with the Best in Costume award bagged by GX instructor Ronaldo Padul dressed up as Willy Wonka while Employee of the Year was awarded to Seth Canullas, head of Corporate Department.

The event was well-attended by staff, members, celebrities, elites and Surge ambassadors. The first part was hosted by Kaloy Tincungco, the host of Unang Hirit. The main event featured hosts’ Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and Mister Global 2024 Dom Corilla.

Surge Got Talent 2024 was judged by several notable figures including Star Magic artist Enzo Pineda, GMA Sparkle artist Nikki Co, Mr. Manhunt International 2nd Runner-up Kenneth Stromsnes and Mr. Manhunt International 2024 Kevin Dasom. The event also attracted the presence of Miss Charm Philippines 2025 Cyrille Payumo, Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 Tarah Valencia and Miss Asia Pacific 3rd Runner-up Blessa Figueroa. Additionally, Star Magic artists Marlo Mortel, Rob Blackburn and Kice were in attendance, along with GMA Sparkle artist Migs Villasis.

Influencers Sean Gervacio, Nathania Ortega, Yos Sioson and Polo Laurel also graced the event. To keep the energy high, the Surge Squad DJs Hoest, Francie Gee and Jimmy Nocon ensured that the party continued to be a blast!

“The Annual Surge Xmas Party is not just a celebration; it is a testament to the strong sense of community that Surge Fitness + Lifestyle continuously fosters. We believe in fostering an inclusive, supportive community where every member feels valued and celebrated. As we reflect on another successful year, we are grateful for the support and dedication of our members and partners, which continue to drive our mission forward. Let’s come together not only to celebrate the holiday season but also to commemorate the hard work we’ve all put in this past year. Everyone’s input, participation, and contribution has been invaluable, and we can't wait to raise a glass in your honor!” said Benjamin Parungo, head of Operations.

Surge CEO Raymond delos Santos also discussed past, present and future amenities that members will be looking forward to. “We will continue to be the leader in technology, offering a holistic and wellness approach that spells luxury in every angle.”

Surge Fitness + Lifestyle is the future of fitness, the pioneer of technology and fitness innovation that guarantees a holistic experience, giving access to technically superior equipment complimented by cutting-edge facilities. They currently have a total of nine branches—Festival Mall, Westgate, Glorietta 3, Jupiter, Estancia, Eastwood, MPlace, Holy Spirit and Fairview, plus two new branches set to soft open this merry month of December—Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City and SM BF in Paranaque. The company aims to double its branches by next year.

Visit www.surgefitnesslifestyle.com for the latest updates, announcements, and promos.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Surge Fitness + Lifestyle is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.