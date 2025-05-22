Celebrating chef Honey: A trailblazer in Japanese cuisine

MANILA, Philippines — Meet chef Honey Iwamoto, a trailblazing sushi chef, entrepreneur and dedicated single mother from Pampanga, who is making a name for herself in the world of Japanese cuisine.

Her story is one of grit, passion and perseverance—proof that with determination and heart, it’s possible to carve your own path and thrive in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Chef Honey’s culinary adventure began with her passion for sushi-making, leading her to graduate from the prestigious Tokyo Sushi Academy. She was expert guided by her esteemed mentors, Yoshiho Mihara and Toshinaga Moriama, both of whom are maters in authentic Japanese cuisine who bring over 27 years of experience.

Chef Honey with mentors Yoshiho Mihara and Toshinaga Moriama of Tokyo Sushi Academy

She honed her skills and mastered the art of sushi making, a craft that requires not only precision and discipline but also a profound respect for tradition.

Notably, she has become the very First Filipino chef entrusted with the intricate task of slicing fish—a significant honor that underscores her exceptional talent and dedication.



In Japanese culinary tradition, the art of slicing fish, known as saku, is a revered skill that demands years of training and an acute understanding of the fish’s anatomy. The precision of each cut directly influences the texture and flavor of the sushi, making this task fundamental to the overall dining experience.

Chef Honey’s achievement in mastering this intricate technique not only highlights her culinary prowess but also marks a significant milestone for women in a field traditionally dominated by men. As a Filipino chef exceling in this role, she stands as a source of pride for her country, showcasing the richness of Filipino talent on an international stage.



However, chef Honey’s journey has not been without its challenges. In a male-dominated industry, she has faced skepticism and bias, often having to prove herself more than her male counterparts. The demanding environment of a Japanese kitchen can be unforgiving, with long hours and high expectations.

Yet, the chef has navigated these obstacles with grace and tenacity. She has turned adversity into motivation, using her experiences to empower herself and other women in the culinary world. By proving her skills and earning the respect of her peers, she has shattered stereotypes and opened doors for future generations of female chefs.



Currently, chef Honey showcases her expertise at Sushi Inaho, a high-end restaurant renowned for its exquisite cuisine and refined ambiance. Here, she not only serves delicious sushi but also elevates the dining experience with Hiroshima-inspired tableware, marrying culinary artistry with cultural heritage.

Her commitment to quality and innovation has earned her a reputation as a chef who consistently exceeds expectations.



Beyond her role as a chef, she is a visionary entrepreneur. She owns and manages Vio Granja Private Pool and Villa, a serene retreat designed for relaxation and rejuvenation. Additionally, she has successfully managed Tomaji Japanese Restaurant, an authentic Japanese dining establishment, and WorkAsia Recruitment Agency, which empowers individuals to build their careers abroad. Her multifaceted career exemplifies her entrepreneurial spirit and her ability to thrive in both the culinary and business realms.



As the sole breadwinner of her family, chef Honey’s journey is not just about achieving personal success; it’s also about providing for her loved ones.

Balancing the demanding roles of motherhood and career, she embodies the strength and perseverance that women around the world demonstrate every day. Her story serves as an inspiration, showing that with passion, hard work and determination, it is possible to achieve greatness while uplifting those we care about.



Chef Honey’s journey is a powerful reminder of how passion, skill and mentorship can break barriers and inspire lasting impact in both community and cuisine.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Mango Tree is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.