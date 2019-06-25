MOTHER'S DAY
The Brickyard: Keeping the Tamiya hobby alive
Luisa Morales - June 25, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — For a lot of people, Tamiya Mini 4-wheel drive (4WD) racing is a thing of the past.

But for Filipino hobbyists that frequent The Brickyard in Glorietta, it's still pretty much an everyday thing.

Located next to Tamiya's exclusive dealer in the Philippines Lil's Hobby Center, The Brickyard is a haven for Pinoy Mini 4WD racers.

The Brickyard gives Filipino hobbyists a place to practice and improve everything about their Tamiya.

Providing a racetrack and work stations free of charge, the Brickyard becomes the perfect venue for honing a racer's skills.

"Essentially what Brickyard did was we created an activity center for hobbyists to come and play," Brickyard founder Ferdie Kahn said in a press conference.

"It entices the people to really get into it," he added.

After a year of operations, Kahn says the Brickyard has a long way to go in terms of expansion.

"We have to expand more. We have to make this available to more people... We're opening a new branch in Quezon City in Vertis North, but I think it's about getting it farther," Kahn said.

The Tamiya pioneer hopes to expand Brickyard to the provinces in the future.

RACING TAMIYA
