New study looks into whether sparkling water helps in weight loss

MANILA, Philippines — A new study built on past research found that consuming sparkling water can indeed lead to lower blood glucose levels but enough for significant weight loss.

The study published last week in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health was led by Dr. Akira Takahashi, a physician in the Tesseikai Neurosurgical Hospital's dialysis center in Japan.

Takahashi explained that upon the consumption of carbonated water, carbon dioxide is absorbed into the stomach's blood vessels.

The carbon dioxide then becomes bicarbonate ions as part of a process that maintains pH balance, causing red blood cells to become more alkaline and accelerating the process of glucose consumption in red blood cells, lowering glucose levels.

The doctor also led the prior research from 2004 on hemodialysis, the kidney's process of filtering waste and water from the blood, during which carbon dioxide also enters the blood.

The past study found that blood sugar levels decrease with carbon dioxide in the blood, but the updated study added the amount of glucose burned during the process is not enough for any significant weight loss.

Related: Study shows diabetes drugs' potential beyond weight loss

Following the new study's release, ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula appeared on "Good Morning America" last week to talk about the research's content.

"[The] clinical effect is very, very small — it might help, but is really probably not clinically relevant," Narula said of those looking to drinking carbonated water to lose weight.

She pointed out that drinking bubbly beverages fills the stomach with a little bit of gas and "might create the sensation of fullness or might make you less hungry" as well as "increase or change your gut motility or movement."

Narula did say a carbonated water could be a healthier option as opposed to sugary drinks or soda, but reiterated the benefits of weight loss isn't that much.

"Carbonated beverages might be helpful for those who don't like plain water. And water is part of a healthy living strategy, but it is not really the way to lose weight," she ended. "We're talking about a healthy eating plan, well-rounded, something that's sustainable, exercise. Water is part of this, but clearly not the magic bullet."

RELATED: Gut defender or gut restorer? The importance of microbiome in overall health