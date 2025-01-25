Rico Blanco asks prayers for brother King following cancer diagnosis

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Rico Blanco is asking for prayers for his younger brother King who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Blanco shared on his social media accounts the old photos of him with King with whom he did everything together being just a year apart.

The artist and his family received the news about King's cancer diagnosis a few weeks ago.

"The signs all came too rapidly and seemingly out of nowhere, and by the time we got the full diagnosis, we were told he already has an advanced and very aggressive type of squamous cell carcinoma," said Blanco, adding it was in King's sinus.

The National Cancer Institute of the United States said squamous cells are are thin, flat cells found in the tissue that forms the skin's surface, hollow organs' linings, and the lining of the respiratory and digestive tracts.

Blanco said King already began treatment. The singer is hoping it is not too late for his brother. He is asking people to pray for his brother's strength and healing.

"Only heaven really knows what's best for my dear brother but we are keeping our hopes up. I cannot bear to imagine a world without him in it," Blanco ended. "This is our toughest battle. Please, please help us win."

Among those who commented supportive messages were Iza Calzado, Agot Isidro, Yam Concepcion, Paolo Valenciano, Nikki Valdez and Loonie.

