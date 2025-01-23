Ronnie Ricketts on why he, wife Mariz canâ€™t work at the same timeÂ 

Ronnie Ricketts on why he, wife Mariz can’t work at the same time

MANILA, Philippines — For Ronnie Ricketts, it is important for him and his actress-wife Mariz to always spend quality time with their daughters, and so, it would be hard to see them working long hours on different sets at the same time.

This is especially true now that he made his TV comeback via the nightly action-drama show “Mga Batang Riles.”

Philstar.com was able to sit down with the returning ‘90s action star to ask him about his showbiz comeback, his married life, and entering politics right after the press conference for the show held in GMA-7 last December 20.

“Alam mo nakakatawa kami niyan. When she has work, lalong ayokong mag-trabaho,” the action star said, smiling.

Ronnie currently plays the martial arts mentor of the titular young adults in the show, led by Miguel Tanfelix and Kokoy de Santos.

Whenever the topic of Mariz and his family comes up, Ronnie’s enthusiasm is visible and his eyes light up.

Ronnie and Mariz tied the knot in 1993 and have been married for over 30 years now.

The ‘90s actor said that it was crucial for him and his wife to know their two daughters’ milestones, including their love stories. Thus, it was why they decided they could not tape a show at the same time.

The last time that they were apart was during the lockdown taping of the afternoon show “Apoy Sa Langit” during the pandemic.

Mariz’s most recent drama is the recently concluded “Asawa ng Asawa Ko.”

“Walang matitira sa bahay. May yaya pero gusto ko palaging nandoon ako sa isa sa mga anak ko. Hindi pwedeng dalawa kaming mawawala. Dapat laging may tao sa bahay,” the actor explained.

He wants to see their progress even though they are already adults, even calling them his babies.

“Ayaw namin iwanan so talagang nagpapalit kami. Malalaki naman na sila but the only thing is naging really close ‘yung family ko e. We’re like barkadas. Magugulat ka. Grabe! Mga love stories nila. Alam ko lahat ‘yan…” he said.

Apart from his showbiz commitment, Ronnie is also actively involved in his construction business as well as a physical therapy and orthopedic clinic in Quezon City.

In the nightly show, he also co-directs the stunts or fight scenes since he is proficient in Martial Arts.

“Tuwang-tuwa si Mariz na binabantayan ko ‘yung mga bata,” he said.

