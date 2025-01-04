Ronnie Ricketts excited for comeback via ‘Mga Batang Riles’

Ronnie Ricketts attends the press conference for GMA-7's action-drama show 'Mga Batang Riles' on December 20, 2024 in GMA's Studio 7 in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Ronnie Ricketts will not just have an on-camera role as the maestro who will teach the titular kids in the upcoming show “Mga Batang Riles” but he will also be teaching them his brand of martial arts as director.

The popular ‘90s action star, whose contemporaries include the now-Sens. Robin Padilla and Bong Revilla, sat down with Philstar.com in an exclusive interview right after the press conference for “Mga Batang Riles.”

Many may have wondered why the action star was not as active as his contemporaries, but Ricketts had politely declined several projects that were offered to him in the past.

“The funny thing is, ang daming dumating na projects. ‘Di ko ma-feel e. Ang gaganda e with all honesty. But I didn’t feel it e,” Ricketts told Philstar.com.

The action star said even his wife Mariz and children was telling him to accept the projects being offered to him. Mariz, like Ronnie, is also a popular actress who was active in the ‘90s.

“Sabi ko, ‘I cant. I don’t feel it.’ I’m really like that. If I don’t feel the project, it’s not because of work, it’s because I want to belong. I want to be part of it,” he said.

The director in him kicks in, and Ronnie said that prior to comitting to the show, which premieres on GMA-7 on January 6, he wants to impart his directorial and martial arts skills as part of the fight choreography team.

“Hindi ako nakatulog kasi excited ako masyado. Andami kong ideas sa utak ko. Sana ma-share ko. Kasi ‘yun ‘yung una kong tinanong sa kanila, if I could share my talents and ideas. Kasi sa iba, ang hirap pumasok e. Ayokong mag-intrude. ‘Ba’t sasama ka? Eh, ang dami mo pa lang gustong gawin.’"

“Eto, honestly, before I accepted this project, I told them ahead of time, kung pwedeng mag-suggest. Kung pwedeng turuan ko 'yung mga bata. Nagulat sila. ‘Gagawin mo?’ Oh yeah. For free,” he said.

GMA-7 was receptive with the idea of him being collaborative when it comes to the fight choreography.

Ronnie, after all, is proficient in different types of martial arts.

He started training martial arts at the age of five with his late brother, grand master Christopher “Topher” Ricketts. He studied Karate, Kung Fu, Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts. He also did kickboxing, Arnis and knife fighting. The actor is also one of the seniors and first generation members of the martial arts association Bakbakan International.

Ronnie said he is excited to impart his knowledge in these disciplines to the show’s titular characters, which include Miguel Tanfelix, Antonio Vinzon, Raheel Bhyria, Bruce Roeland, and Kokoy de Santos.

He will play Maestro Bayani Salvacion to the five underprivileged boys who will be wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit.

“Mahaba (ang role ko). Hindi lang sa loob, pati sa labas may aksyon ako… I’m also directing, co-directing. Nagdi-direct ako for them, which is my forte, I’m good at, lalo na ‘pag Martial Arts. I’m honored, flattered as well,” he said.

