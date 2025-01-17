‘Hindi kami magarbo’: Ronnie Ricketts shares secrets to over 30 years of marriage with Mariz

MANILA, Philippines — Ronnie and Mariz Ricketts are among the couples with the most enduring relationships in Philippine showbiz.

They may not be as visible as other seasoned showbiz couples whose careers jumpstarted in the 1990s. In fact, they remain lowkey, compared to Ronnie’s action star contemporaries, some of whom found opportunities in running for public office.

Ronnie credits it to his and Mariz’s decision to keeping things simple and respecting their own private life. They tied the knot in 1993 and have been married for over 30 years.

“Hindi kami magarbo. Hindi naman ako masyadong ma-socialize. May Instagram pero when you talk about ‘yung buhay namin, it’s simple lang e. We don’t want to say ‘meron ganito, eto gagawin ko, pupunta ako dito.’ Hindi kami masyadong gano'n ni Mariz by nature,” the actor told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

He accepted the interview request by Philstar.com right after the press conference for “Mga Batang Riles,” his TV comeback.

In his Instagram page, his followers also see snippets of his family travels, enough for them to know their whereabouts. It is mostly his training sessions with Mariz since he is a martial artist.

“Konti-konti lang. Hindi ‘yung every move you make. May privacy pa rin,” he said.

Keeping an open line is another important factor for the actor.

He confided during the interview that Mariz was just in the building next to the GMA-7 studio where their physical therapy and orthopedic clinic is located.

Ronnie said he was asked if he could bring her over and attend his presscon. Mariz, however, did not want to steal his spotlight.

“Sabi niya, ‘Hon, ‘wag na. This is you. ‘Wag na ako manggulo.’ Gano'n ang mindset ni Mariz… Excited ako nandito siya, pero sabi niya this is your day. ‘Batang Riles’ day ‘yan,” Ronnie said.

He currently plays the mentor of the titular characters in the show led by Miguel Tanfelix and Kokoy de Santos.

Ronnie is also proud that he doesn’t have vices. His schedule only involves taping (if he has a show), teaching martial arts or dropping by their family's businesses. Apart from the clinic, he also has a construction business with his partners.

“Wala kasi akong bisyo e so madali kami ni Mariz mag-connect. Alam niya saan ako pupunta. Wala akong gano'ng barkada na. Barkada ko officemates ko, partners ko, stuntman ko. But ‘yung artistang barkada? Hindi gaano. Kaibigan lang,” Ronnie said.

