10,000 steps a day: 4 ways women can take good care of their heart

Women have a higher risk of stroke and heart attack than men due to severe depression, anxiety and stress.

MANILA, Philippines — Heart disease affects both men and women. Both genders are susceptible to it with common risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and smoking. Women, however, face unique risk factors, which include hormonal changes associated with perimenopause and pregnancy.

“Estrogen, which declines during perimenopause and menopause, is known to help keep the blood vessels relaxed and open, which in turn helps maintain healthy blood pressure. It also helps control cholesterol levels, preventing plaque buildup in arteries,” explained Jasmin Melissa B. Bernardo, MD, of the Department of Cardiology of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

Dr. Bernardo, who is also president of the Philippine Society of Vascular Medicine, added: “Meanwhile, complications during pregnancy, like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, could increase a woman’s risk of future heart health issues.”

So, women have to love themselves a little bit more, take good care of their hearts with more effort than men. Just how do women do that? Here are four heart-friendly tips from MakatiMed that women can start with.

1. Know your numbers

“One of the reasons why stroke is the second leading cause of death in the Philippines is because few Filipinos know their average blood pressure —much less the fact that they’ve been hypertensive all this time and haven’t done anything about it. Aim for a blood pressure of 120/80 mm Hg or less,” said Dr. Bernardo.

“Always seek to achieve and maintain normal results – normal lipid profile, normal sugar, normal weight," she added.

You can monitor these figures during your company’s annual checkup or commit to seeing a family physician at least once a year so you can keep track of your condition.

2. Don’t disregard the symptoms

When it comes to heart attacks, women’s symptoms vary slightly from men’s.

“Yes, they, too, experience pressure on their chest,” said Dr. Bernardo. “But they also have jaw or back pain, nausea and vomiting, weakness in the arms, and flu-like symptoms. If you feel unwell, be on the safe side by checking your blood pressure and heart rate, apart from looking out for the symptoms. If you think something is amiss, contact your primary physician — or bring yourself to the emergency room.”

3. Eat better, move more

Fast food may be the most convenient way to squeeze in lunch on a packed workday and it may be the easiest dinner to serve the family because you were too busy to cook, but it isn’t as good for your health.

“Ideally, a meal loaded with vegetables and complemented with lean protein and complex carbs is a better and more heart-healthy choice,” the doctor advised.

The doctor also emphasized the importance of moving more.

“Try to exercise for 40 to 60 minutes four times a week. Exercise lowers blood pressure and blood sugar, keeps you at a healthy weight, and releases endorphins, which are ‘happy hormones’ that naturally lift the spirit. If you can’t go to the gym because you were stuck at the office, just try to walk every chance you get. Aim for 7,000 to 10,000 steps a day,” the doctor said.

Dr. Bernardo underlined that even if you can’t reach 10,000 steps a day, simple adjustments like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, choosing parking spots further away from the destination, engaging in household chores, and adding light exercises throughout the day like squats, stretches, jumping jacks, and even running in place can significantly help improve your heart health.

Investing in a fitness tracker to monitor steps and activities may also help you evaluate your progress.

4. Manage stress

Single women, wives, mothers, and career women will definitely benefit from some much-needed time out from work and home life every now and then.

“Go on leave. See friends. Exercise. Meditate. Sleep. Consult a professional if the stress becomes overwhelming. The break will clear your mind and energize you, giving you renewed motivation to face demanding days at home or in the workplace,” Dr. Bernardo said.

“Women can do it all, but they also have to remember that they are not exempt from heart disease — or any disease for that matter. Easy changes in your lifestyle and attitude towards heart health help a lot in keeping you healthy and happy for years to come,” she added.

