Marjorie Barretto breaks silence over Dennis Padilla's rants about their children

Trigger warning: Mentions of physical abuse

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto broke her silence regarding the issue between her children and Dennis Padilla.

In her interview with Ogie Diaz, Marjorie denied that she had a hand in Dennis not walking the aisle with their daughter Claudia when the latter recently wed her long-time boyfriend Basti Lorenzo.

“I think what he really wants to do is to accuse me para mag-mukha siyang tanga… Lumaki na ang kwento, masyado nang makalat pero gusto niyang tumbukin is 'si Marjorie ang may pakay nitong lahat.' Let’s just put it this way, Dennis and my other children have been estranged for many, many years,” she said.

“Bakit sila estranged? Because for the past 10 years, wala nang ginawa si Dennis kundi magpa-interview nang magpa-interview,” she continued.

Marjorie said that Dennis' many interviews made their children getting bashed online.

"Iiyak siya, magpapaawa siya, and make it really seem that he misses the children,” she said.

"I really think he does miss the children. But the point is, napapahiya ang mga bata. Nasasaktan sila na napapag-usapan sila sa publiko and he may make it seem na hindi niya sinisiraan, pero naba-bash ang mga anak ko tuwing nagpapa-interview siya," she added.

Marjorie also said that Dennis was saying negative things about her to their children.

“For 18 years na magka-hiwalay kami, pinapalabas niya na ako ang magpe-prevent na maging close siya sa mga anak ko, na bine-brainwash ko ang mga anak ko laban kay Dennis. Hindi totoo ‘yan,” she said.

“Tuwing hinihiram niya ang mga anak ko… ako ang sinisiraan niya sa mga anak ko. Dennis, huwag mo ‘tong ide-deny ever kasi ang lagi mong sinasabi tuwing sinusundo ang mga anak ko, ‘Paglaki niyo, I will tell you what your mom did to me. Paglaki niyo, all the time.’ And my children are protective of me,” she added.

The former actress said that the actor never fought for joint custody and never borrowed them for sleepovers that made her confused about his intentions.

“Gusto mo ako ang magpa-aral, ako ang financially present for 18 years. Pero gusto mo na siraan ako sa mga anak natin… I have been honest to my children. I never lie to my children,” she said.

“Ang sinasabi ng mga tao, ipinagdadamot ko ang mga anak ko sa kanya, but a good five, six, seven years of our separation, he would see the kids freely,” she added.

Marjorie also claimed that Dennis physically abused her during their relationship.

“Dennis forgot that they grew up in a household na parati kami nag-aaway. They know kung ano ang sistema ng aming pamumuhay as a married couple… he was physically abusive to me,” she said.

“He has a very bad temper… konting bagay na may away, manununtok na ‘yan. Mananampal na ‘yan. My kids saw that.

“The biggest physical abuse that he did to me was when Julia was a few days old… galit siya sa’kin, parang I complained about something... Nagla-lakad ako papasok sa kwarto from the back, he hit me so hard in my ear, lumipad talaga ako kasi hindi ka nakailag e. Nawala ang eardrum ko... Up to this day, I suffered from that. Wala akong eardrum… Na-surgery ‘yun," Marjorie revealed, adding that they had to graft from her skull for the procedure.

Marjorie said that Dennis started discussing their children's woes in interviews when Julia began acting.

“Alam mo na kung anong ibig sabihin. Ayoko nang sabihin sa TV… parang, 'ohmigosh, hindi ako parte nito na sumisikat ang bata.' Then beginning of that na naga-artista na si Julia, that’s when he started granting interviews,” she said.

“Julia would lose endorsements sa paninira niya. Hindi natin alam kanino ka ba talaga galit? 'Di ba sa’kin? Bakit ang mga anak ko ang ginaganyan mo? But I kept quiet all these years,” Marjorie said.

